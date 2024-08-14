MILLBROOK FIRST NATION, THE ANCESTRAL AND UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE MI'KMAQ PEOPLE, NS, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq (CMM)

First Nation governments are playing a leading role in assessing the immediate needs of their communities and determining the appropriate course of action during emergencies. As emergency events such as wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and snow storms are increasing in frequency and severity, having dedicated community-level emergency management coordinators is vital. Furthermore, the Government of Canada is advancing towards establishing multilateral emergency management service agreements that include First Nations as full and equal partners and support First Nations-led emergency management.

Today, Angeline Gillis, Executive Director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq, and Jenica Atwin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, announced funding to hire 8 new emergency management coordinators for the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq member communities in Nova Scotia.

A total of $2.4 million over five years will be provided to the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq for the enhancement of emergency management assistance in communities. More specifically, with this announcement, 8 First Nation communities in Nova Scotia will be able to better prepare for and respond to emergency events quickly and in a culturally relevant way while having access to emergency response services comparable to other residents in their jurisdiction.

Quotes

"I am excited to join Angeline Gillis and all the members of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq in announcing the funding for 8 new Emergency Management Coordinators in Nova Scotia. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in supporting Indigenous communities in times of crisis, working collaboratively to ensure their safety, security,

and well-being. As flooding, seasonal storms, and wildfires have become such a common occurrence in the Province, these new emergency management coordinator positions will have the capacity to respond to the unique needs of First Nation partners when impacted by these emergencies."

Jenica Atwin

Parliament Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in strengthening the resilience of our communities. With the support of dedicated emergency management coordinators, we can ensure that our communities are not only better prepared for emergencies but also empowered to lead responses that honour our cultural values and traditions. This funding recognizes the importance of Indigenous leadership in emergency management and reinforces our commitment to safeguarding our people and our lands."

Angeline Gillis

Executive Director, The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

Quick facts

ISC is already providing funding for three coordinators with the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq and the Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq. This new funding brings the total to 11 coordinators, more than doubling the current capacity.

The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq is a Tribal Council incorporated in 1986 as a not-for-profit organization under the Societies Act of Nova Scotia , with a governing body comprised of Chiefs representing its eight-member communities.

, with a governing body comprised of Chiefs representing its eight-member communities. The funding will be divided equally between Annapolis Valley, Bear River , Glooscap, Millbrook , Pictou Landing , Sipekne'katik, Wasoqopa'q (Acadia) First Nations and Paqtnkek Mi'kmaq Nation.

, Glooscap, , , Sipekne'katik, Wasoqopa'q (Acadia) First Nations and Paqtnkek Mi'kmaq Nation. In partnership with First Nations communities, provincial and territorial governments and non-government organizations, Indigenous Services Canada's Emergency Management Assistance Program (EMAP) helps on-reserve and other eligible First Nation communities access emergency assistance services.

EMAP provides funding to First Nations communities so they can build resiliency, prepare for natural hazards and respond to them using the 4 pillars of emergency management: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

Associated links



Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Rebecca Page, Manager of Communications, The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq, [email protected], (902) 895-6385; Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, [email protected]