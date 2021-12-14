MONTRÉAL, CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In 2017, Chantiers Chibougamau committed to reopening their kraft pulp mill in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, which had closed in 2005.

With its gaze turned to the future, the company chose to make additional investments to upgrade and digitize certain processes, increase capacity at certain key steps in the production process and reconsider the plant's overall energy profile. In this regard, Hydro-Québec invested $3 million in energy efficiency measures.

The construction of a new chlorine dioxide (ClO 2 ) production workshop was a key part of the plant reopening project. Chlorine dioxide is used to bleach the pulp so it can be used in everyday products, such as toilet paper or food packaging.

By working closely with Hydro-Québec under the Efficient Solutions Program, the company upgraded its chlorine dioxide production, which now requires 91% less energy. In fact, the previous workshop needed 10,094 kWh of electricity per tonne of ClO 2 whereas the new workshop uses less than 876 kWh.

This represents annual energy savings of approximately 55.7 GWh or the equivalent of the electricity used by a little over 3,200 homes.

Quotes



"The Efficient Solutions Program is one of Hydro-Québec's most important energy efficiency initiatives. Our clean energy is a precious resource and the electricity saved can be used to reduce future supply needs and help electrify Québec, for instance, by supplying greenhouse growers or decarbonating building heating and transportation."

Éric Filion, Executive Vice President – Distribution, Procurement and Shared Services, Hydro-Québec

"This efficiency and optimization project, which will certainly not be the last when it comes to reducing our new plant's significant environmental footprint, is a reflection of our firm desire to review and fully upgrade this energy-intensive process as quickly as possible. Thanks to this project, we will be able to produce a more affordable and environmentally friendly pulp, and in the process, we'll be freeing up a lot of green energy for other basic needs."

Frédéric Verreault, Executive Director, Corporate Development, Chantiers Chibougamau.

About Chantiers Chibougamau

For over 60 years, Chantiers Chibougamau has man­ufactured and marketed highly competitive forest products that are tailored to consumers' increasing concern for sustainability. Recognized for its wood construction products, the company has manufactured kraft pulp at its Lebel-sur-Quévillon plant, Nordic Kraft, since 2020.

More than 1,150 people work at Chantiers Chibougamau in the Nord-du-Québec region, making it Chibougamau's largest employer.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, Media relations, Tel.: 514 289-5005, Chantiers Chibougamau media relations, Frédérique Lorrain, Tel.: 450 702-0339, [email protected]