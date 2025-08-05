GATINEAU, QC , Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, released her annual report for 2024-2025.

The report provides an overview of the activities of her office between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. It highlights the work accomplished during this period and presents statistics related to compliance and enforcement activities as well as complaints and referrals received by her office.

Election readiness was at the forefront of the office's activities this year and staff across the organization were engaged in efforts to prepare for the 45th federal general election. During this time, the office's structure and tools were also significantly modernized with a view to responding more effectively to the challenges of modern elections.

"The organizational transformation initiated by the office has strengthened our ability to handle increasingly complex files and adapt to the evolving dynamics of the electoral landscape. Processing complaints related to the 45th general election remains a key priority for the months ahead."

The report also underscores the CCE's commitment to countering foreign interference, including her participation in the second phase of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions.

Finally, in 2024-2025, the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections enhanced its international presence by organizing the first-ever International Forum on Electoral Law Enforcement, while also strengthening ties with key partners by updating service agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring that the Canada Elections Act (CEA) and the Referendum Act are complied with and enforced. The Commissioner and her staff handle complaints about federal elections and conduct reviews and investigations to determine if there has been a contravention of the CEA. The Commissioner may take any action deemed appropriate to ensure that the CEA is complied with and enforced.

For complaints and non-media-related enquiries please use our online form .

To receive updates from the CCE, subscribe to our email alerts

Follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]