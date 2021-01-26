GUELPH, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Co-operators is pleased to announce that it will provide virtual healthcare services to its group benefits clients across Canada, available 24 hours per day, seven days per week in both official languages. Through an agreement with EQ Care, recently acquired by TELUS Health, The Co-operators is providing remote support to plan sponsors in managing the health and well-being of their plan members.



"We're excited and confident that with this agreement, our plan sponsors will have access to reliable, high-quality virtual healthcare for their plan members," explains Conor Quinn, VP Group Benefits, The Co-operators. "The second wave of COVID-19 is having a major impact on our plan sponsors as they continue to keep their plan members safe while also taking care of their businesses. That's why it's more important than ever that patients have peace of mind knowing they have access to primary care services via a secure, made-in-Canada online platform."

The addition of this new innovative virtual healthcare solution builds on the commitment The Co-operators continues to demonstrate to its clients and their evolving needs and expectations.

"It's a privilege to be selected as the preferred virtual healthcare provider to The Co-operators and its group benefits clients. We are committed to delivering the highest standard of service excellence that clients expect from one of the most respected names in insurance. COVID-19 has made virtual healthcare solutions that are reliable, professional, and humane more critical than ever to ensuring the health and wellbeing of plan members. EQ Care is here to deliver on this promise. The Co-operators members can expect improved access to healthcare from wherever they are, whenever they need it," said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care.

Backed by EQ Care's more than three decades of healthcare experience in Canada, and now with the foundation of TELUS Health's expansive digital healthcare expertise, The Co-operator's plan sponsors and members will benefit from a patient-first approach, ensuring empathetic human interactions through remote medicine. Leveraging the keen judgment of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals enabled by a proprietary and secure technology platform, patients will be provided with supportive and compassionate virtual care throughout their healthcare journey.

The Co-operators and EQ Care share a common vision to provide exemplary healthcare and customer service through advancements in innovation, without losing a human touch. The adoption of an easy-to-use mobile application will offer convenient access to a virtual healthcare ecosystem for plan members helping patients navigate to the care pathway that is most appropriate whenever it's needed.

About The Co-operators

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $53.3 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information visit www.cooperators.ca

About EQ Care

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, their mission is to ensure that their patients receive the highest quality service through their leading proprietary virtual health technology platform.

As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, and hundreds of thousands of virtual medical consultations managed, they are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to their Plan Sponsors and Members. For more information, visit eqcare.com.

