Co-operators Community Funds Annual Report shows a growing need for financial support for Canadian charities and non-profits

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In a time of economic uncertainty, many young and vulnerable Canadians are relying more heavily on the resources provided by non-profit organizations and charities for financial, mental health, and well-being supports. However, despite the growing reliance on the essential services offered by these types of organizations, many are struggling to meet their funding targets.

Escalating pressures, ranging from the mental health crisis to healthcare system shortcomings, to the soaring cost of living, including food and housing insecurity, create barriers to non-profits and charities and their ability to respond to unmet needs in their communities.

Co-operators Community Funds (CCF) acts as the philanthropic arm of Co-operators to grant charities, non-profits, co-operatives, and social enterprises with the funding they need to help with skills development and increased employability of underserved youth and/or people with mental health challenges.

"Now more than ever, there is a critical need for programs that infuse community organizations with the resources they need to deliver on their mission." says Shawna Peddle, Associate Vice President of Citizenship at Co-operators. "The funding we provide through CCF, in part, supports the programming capacity of community organizations to address society's increasing dependence on their services. All towards a purpose that we share as a co-operative: helping meet unmet needs and generating meaningful, lasting impacts for individuals."

In 2024, CCF received more than 100 grant applications, the most ever in a single year. In response, the CCF Board approved new guidelines to provide additional funding capacity to help meet the programming needs of the organizations that CCF supports. In total, $1,389,000 was disbursed to 59 charitable and non-profit organizations.

"Communities are the foundation of our shared Canadian identity." added Peddle. "They serve a fundamental purpose as a place where culture, values, creativity, and prosperity can flourish while fostering a sense of connection and belonging that strengthens the social fabric of our country."

CCF has a long-standing commitment to help underserved individuals gain the confidence and skills necessary to progress along their path to employability. Since its inception in 1995, CCF has provided $12.4 million to 267 organizations across Canada.

"The charitable and non-profit sectors are critical levers to community resilience and can serve as a reliable source of services that help meet the unmet needs of people from all walks of life," says Sean Geobey, Chairperson, Co-operators Community Funds Board of Directors. "The current circumstances are particularly troubling and underscore the vital role CCF can play to enhance community connectedness and change lives."

Click here to read the 2024 CCF Annual Report in full.

Click here to learn more about Stella's Place or watch this short video.

About Co-operators

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co‑operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca

About Co-operators Community Funds

Co-operators Community Funds (CCF) support community economic development initiatives that lead to job creation and/or enhanced employability for underserved youth and individuals with mental health challenges. Since 1995, $12.4 million has been disbursed to 267 charities, non-profit organizations, social enterprises, and co-operatives. A significant portion of CCF's invested assets (63% at the end of 2024) are generating positive social and environmental benefits through impact investments, transition investments and smaller-scale community impact investments.

