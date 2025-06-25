Co-operators leads financial sector in national sustainability ranking

In Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking, Canadian insurance and financial services co-op is lauded for its sustainability impact

GUELPH, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in Corporate Knights annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking, Co-operators earned the highest ranking among insurers and highest in the financial sector, placing fourth in the overall ranking. Assessed across a wide range of environmental, social, and governance-related sustainability performance indicators, this national recognition continues to underscore the co-operative's ongoing efforts to catalyze a resilient and sustainable society.

In 2025, Co-operators stood out for its high relative proportion of revenue (26.4%) that is defined as 'sustainable revenue' by Corporate Knights' Sustainable Economy Taxonomy. The result is also driven in part by Co-operators $7.05 billion in impact and transition investments; a high percentage of gender diversity in its executive leadership team; a relatively equitable CEO to worker pay ratio; linking executive compensation with net zero targets; and the number of paid sick leave days offered to its employees, among other indicators.

"To be recognized alongside Canada's business leaders is strong validation of our efforts to embed sustainability into our business, while working to catalyze sustainability in our society through our investments, products and services, community partnerships, and advocacy," says Rob Wesseling, President and CEO of Co-operators. "Our pursuit of sustainability is inextricably linked to our ability to advance our purpose of financial security for Canadians and our communities. It is about ensuring we can meet the needs of our members, clients and communities today, without compromising our ability to meet their needs for generations to come."

"Today's complex challenges require us to leverage the collective capacity, capital and ingenuity across our society to develop imaginative, sustainable solutions," says Chad Park, vice-president of Sustainability & Citizenship at Co-operators. "The Best 50 highlights those businesses who are demonstrating leadership across a range of industries in pursuit of solutions that will help create a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable Canada. We're committed to working collaboratively as part of this effort and honoured to be recognized."

Co-operators sustainability achievements include:

52.6% of its investments are invested in impact and climate transition investments, equivalent to $7.05 billion directed to projects and initiatives that address environmental and social challenges.

directed to projects and initiatives that address environmental and social challenges. Co-operators has a target to invest 60% of its total portfolio in impact, transition and resilience investments by 2030.

Co-operators is a carbon neutral company, with net zero targets in its operations (2040) and investments (2050).

26.4% of its total revenue comes from sustainable products or services, like Comprehensive Water, Canada's first and only flood insurance product including storm surge that is available to all Canadians even those at highest risk.

first and only flood insurance product including storm surge that is available to all Canadians even those at highest risk. 55% representation of women on the CEO leadership team (Executive Vice Presidents).

Full details of its sustainability, climate and financial performance can be found in Co-operators Integrated Annual Report and its Climate Report.

About Co-operators

Co–operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co–operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co–operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co–operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca

Media requiring further information and/or interviews, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited