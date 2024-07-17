PacifiCan funding will stimulate the growth of Central and Northern B.C.'s hydrogen industry and boost Canada's clean energy transition

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - As countries around the world work to transform their energy sectors and move towards a sustainable future, the Government of Canada is creating opportunities to harness regional resources, grow local talent, and drive clean energy innovation in British Columbia.

The City of Prince George receives $150,000 to help develop a regional hydrogen hub (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced $150,000 in PacifiCan funding for the City of Prince George to support the development of a regional hydrogen hub for Central and Northern B.C.

Prince George is strategically positioned to take advantage of the expanding hydrogen economy due to its regional transportation advantages, including proximity to major highways, rail transport, and an international airport. This hub will extend along the Highway 16 West Corridor to Prince Rupert, presenting an opportunity to create jobs and increase business revenues through new investments in the region.

PacifiCan funding will help the City of Prince George identify local hydrogen assets, attract investment for low-carbon initiatives, and support regional research and community engagement. This work will ensure that Northern B.C. can capitalize on the exciting hydrogen potential in the region, attract advanced industries and establish a network of hydrogen producers, consumers, and infrastructure. This will accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean and efficient energy source, reinforcing British Columbia's role as a leader in sustainable development.

The new hub will help achieve the goal of Canada's Hydrogen Strategy to have 30 per cent of Canada's end-use energy be from clean hydrogen by 2050. It also supports the Government of Canada's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach net-zero by 2050.

Quotes

"The City of Prince George is dedicated to pioneering solutions that mitigate climate impacts and advance regional prosperity. By collaborating with local stakeholders and leveraging its strategic transportation infrastructure, the City is well positioned to lead the way in sustainable energy innovation and create lasting benefits for communities throughout Central and Northern B.C."

- "The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Northern B.C. hydrogen hub development is a transformative initiative poised to link regional hydrogen demand and supply, driving economic growth through job creation in construction, operations, and maintenance of hydrogen facilities and infrastructure. This forward-thinking endeavor not only supports local industries but also positions Northern British Columbia at the forefront of clean energy innovation and sustainability."

- Simon Yu, Mayor, City of Prince George

Quick Facts

More than 50% of Canada's hydrogen and fuel-cell companies are in B.C. They account for nearly 60% of Canadian research investment in hydrogen and fuel-cell development.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia.

The Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program creates, grows and nurtures inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs throughout the innovation continuum, and fosters an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation, growth and competitiveness.

Associated Links:

Stay connected

