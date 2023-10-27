The Charming Taste of Europe To Participate in The 2023 European Union Film Festival

The Charming Taste of Europe has been appointed as a major sponsor for the EUFF, offering Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo another significant opportunity to connect with the Canadian market.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe is delighted to announce its participation as a major sponsor of the European Union Film Festiva l, scheduled to take place in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver from November 16th to November 30th, 2023. This festival serves as a platform to showcase and celebrate cinematic works from all 27 European Union countries in Canada. It has consistently captured the interest of a wide Canadian audience and achieved notable success since its first edition in 2004. The EUFF will also provide online screening for those unable to attend in person.

On November 19th, The Charming Taste of Europe and The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will host a wine tasting event just before the screening of the Italian movie, "The Spring of My Life," at the Spadina Theater. The wine tasting will include a dedicated bar where attendees can delve into the world of Wines of Abruzzo.

"The European Union Film Festival represents a great opportunity to connect with Canadian consumers of all ages, " says Alessandro Nicodemi, President of Consorzio Tutela Vini Abruzzo. "During the wine tasting, attendees will have the chance to savor a selection of our finest whites and reds, including Montepulciano, Cerasuolo, and Pecorino d'Abruzzo."

Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is also the protagonist of an ongoing promotional campaign, which will conclude on November 4th, developed in collaboration with LCBO (The Liquor Control Board of Ontario) to highlight the charm of the region and its best value, high-quality wines. At the Maple Leaf Lounge (MLL) inside Toronto Pearson International Airport and at the Ottawa International Airport, business class travelers will have the chance to learn about and taste a great selection of Abruzzo wines.

The activities aimed at the Canadian Market are part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' , a three-year campaign, started in 2021 and promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium from Italy and the Bordeaux

White Wines consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase

Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteof e urope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

