The "Charming Taste of Europe" is Pleased to Present A Restaurant Week in Toronto From June 12th to June 25th

Throughout June, "The Charming Taste of Europe" will partner with a series of restaurants to promote wines from the Consorzio Tutela Vini D'Abruzzo, highlighting the quality of viticulture throughout the region

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- From June 12th to June 25th " The Charming Taste of Europe " campaign will partner with various renowned restaurants throughout Toronto to promote the renowned wines from The Consorzio Tutela Vini D'Abruzzo . The wines highlighted are Pecorino d'Abruzzo DOC, an old variety derived from the Italian word "pecora" meaning sheep, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, which represents over 80% of the total number of DOC wines produced in Abruzzo.

The chosen restaurants throughout Toronto include Biagio, Aria, Cellar Door, Enoteca Ascari, Mercatini e Vini, Gare de l'Est Brasserie, F'Amelia, Dimmi Bar&Trattoria, Tutti Matti, Little Anthony's, Volos Greek cuisine, and Campo.

At each restaurant, wines from the Consorzio Tutela Vini D'Abruzzo will be offered as a "welcome glass". Participants will be introduced to the viticulture and beauty that Abruzzo's native varietals offer. In addition, education material distributed will allow participants to learn more about The Charming Taste of Europe and the various products highlighted throughout the campaign.

The Charming Taste of Europe, a three-year campaign started in 2021 and promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium, the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union, aims to enlighten participants on the significance and elegance of the Abruzzo region by highlighting the charming wines through educated wine professionals.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe