The "Charming Taste of Europe" : Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo Hosts Exclusive Events in Montreal and Toronto

In October 2024, Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo Celebrates Abruzzo's Rich Viticultural Heritage Through a Masterclass and Press Lunch

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is hosting two back-to-back exclusive events in Canada, starting in Montreal and followed by Toronto. The initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, supported by the Consorzio Tutela Vini di Abruzzo, the Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, Greece's eighth-largest fruit producer, specializing primarily in kiwis. The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the Canadian market.

The first event will take place on October 3rd at 2:30 p.m. in Montreal, at l 'Espace Rodier , a vibrant venue that fosters a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem while promoting creativity, culture, and impactful businesses. The event will feature a masterclass spotlighting Trebbiano d'Abruzzo and Pecorino, two indigenous white varieties from the Abruzzo region. Attendees will have the chance to explore these unique wines and deepen their understanding of Abruzzo's viticultural heritage.

The following day, on October 4th, Toronto will host a press lunch at Oretta Restaurant , renowned for its contemporary take on traditional Italian cuisine and lifestyle. This exclusive event will provide an opportunity for media representatives to sample exceptional wines from Abruzzo while enjoying a delicious meal, fostering connections between the wine producers and the press.

Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Consorzio Tutela Vini di Abruzzo, commented: "We are excited to bring the essence of Abruzzo to Canada through these exclusive events in Montreal and Toronto. As part of The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, this is a unique opportunity to showcase our wines, particularly Trebbiano d'Abruzzo and Pecorino, and to strengthen our presence in the Canadian market. These cities, with their vibrant culture and dynamic economies, are ideal for sharing the rich heritage and craftsmanship of our region."

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union.

