The Charming Taste of Europe Brings Abruzzo Wines to Canada and USA for a Series of Promotional Activities

The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will engage with Canadian and American wine professionals and wine lovers throughout various events from June 17th through June 20th 2024.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is returning to Canada and the US with a series of engaging activities aimed at wine professionals and wine lovers.

The initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe, a campaign promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo , the Union des vins doux de Bordeaux, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the eight largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi.

Charming Taste of Europe

The first stop will be in Toronto on June 17th, where the participants will have the opportunity to discover and learn about the Montepulciano d'Abruzzo grape through the tasting of 6 wines presented in a unique Masterclass experience. The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will also welcome all guests to the Discovery Tasting, where they will meet a selection of producers from this remarkable wine region and try their wines. The events will take place at The Carlu from 11:30am - 1:00 pm for the masterclass, and from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm for the Discovery Tasting

On the following day, June 18th, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will stop in Montreal with an exclusive food and wine pairing dinner with the wines of Abruzzo led by wine expert Kler-Yann Bouteiller. The dinner will take place at Fiorellino Laurier from 6:30pm to 9:00pm. Kler-Yann Bouteiller holds professional sommelier certification from La Capitale Hotel School and a global winemaking diploma from the American Sommelier Association. In 2010, he was honored with the 'Wine at its Best' award from the Governor's House Foundation.

After Canada, on June 20th, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will stop in Raleigh, NC, for the last activity of this promotional tour, a Winemakers Dinner where attendees will be able to experience the diversity of the Abruzzo wines. The dinner will take place at Cucciolo Terrazza , a modern Italian restaurant in the heart of North Hills, Raleigh, from 6:00pm.

These events represent an important visibility opportunity for the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , as the main international markets for Abruzzo wines are the United States and Canada.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

