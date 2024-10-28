The "Charming Taste of Europe" announces success of October events across Canada

In October 2024, The Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux and Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo were featured at three events in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " is excited to announce the success of three events promoting the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium and Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo in October 2024.

The initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, supported by the Consorzio Tutela Vini di Abruzzo, the Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, Greece's eighth-largest fruit producer, specializing primarily in kiwis. The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the Canadian market.

On October 19 and October 20, the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium and Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo were in attendance at the RASPIPAV Private Import Wine Fair 2024. The event hosted 1000 private customers at Marché Bonsecours , a domed public market built in 1847 located in Old Montreal. The unique experience gave consumers the opportunity to taste wines from around the world and engage with winemakers on their craft.

The following day, on October 21st, they were in Toronto for b to b meetings hosted at Vantage Venues , a premier event space with stunning views of Lake Ontario and Downtown Toronto. 20 guests attended this exclusive event and were able to taste a breadth of wines from Abruzzo and white wines from Bordeaux

The final event was hosted in Vancouver on October 23rd. The roadshow wine tasting was held for 20 industry professionals at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar , a high-end restaurant known for its locally sourced seafood dishes. Guests mingled and networked while enjoying various Abruzzo wines and white wines from Bordeaux.

For more information about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, please visit: https://www.charmingtasteofeurope.eu/

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

