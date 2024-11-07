The "Charming Taste of Europe" Announces Sponsorship of the 2024 European Union Film Festival in Toronto

European Wine and Cinema Come Together Through In-Person and Online Activations at the Festival

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " is excited to announce that it will be the main sponsor of the 2024 European Union Film Festival (EUFF) in Toronto. The EUFF, now in its 20th year, showcases independent European cinema through a lineup of films directed by EU filmmakers, with one selection from each member state. The festival highlights the excellence and innovation of independent European cinema, providing a voice for EU filmmakers to reach Canadian audiences.

The EUFF 2024 will run from November 14 to 28 at the Spadina Theatre in Toronto, and select films will be available online from December 1 to 17. While not all the films will be available online, a vast majority of the 2024 Festival line-up will be accessible.

On November 20, attendees will enjoy a wine tasting session (7:30pm- 8:15pm) hosted by the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium and Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , offering samples from these renowned regions. Following the tasting, Italy's submission to the EUFF, "A Hundred Sundays", which is a drama film directed by Antonio Albanese will be screened.

As the festival's sponsor, The Charming Taste of Europe will promote its initiatives with a captivating 30-second video before each virtual and in-person screening. The campaign will also feature prominently across official EUFF channels, including social media, the festival website, and promotional materials throughout the venue.

The sponsorship of the European Union Film Festival by "The Charming Taste of Europe" presents a unique opportunity to showcase the excellence of European cinema alongside the high quality of agricultural products from the participating regions. This partnership underscores a commitment to promoting cultural and culinary heritage, reinforcing the significance of European artistry and craftsmanship.

The initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, supported by the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, the Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux, and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, Greece's eighth-largest fruit producer, specializing primarily in kiwis. The program, co-financed by the European Union, aims to increase awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the Canadian market.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines.

