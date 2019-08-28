The Centre Culturel Desjardins Reinvents Its Spaces

The Government of Canada supports renovation of the Centre culturel Desjardins

JOLIETTE, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural spaces builds vibrant and dynamic communities, creating spaces for our artists to develop and showcase their talents, and giving more Canadians opportunities to experience arts, culture and heritage activities. They also help boost the growth of the creative economy.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced $1.2 million in funding for the Centre culturel Desjardins for renovations to Rolland-Brunelle Hall.

Improvements being made include upgrading the theatre, lobby and administrative areas; replacing flooring; adding sound, lighting, projection and suspension systems; improving the climate control system and lighting in the stairs and hallways; and installing new curtains and stage equipment.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will make the Centre even more dynamic by welcoming diverse, top-quality performances in conditions that offer improved accessibility. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $500 million in additional funding to this program as part of its Investing in Canada Plan

Quotes

"Cultural spaces are essential for the development of arts and culture; they help bring our communities together and support artists in developing and showcasing their talents. Through significant investments like these transformative improvements to the Centre culturel Desjardins, our government is standing up for arts and culture and helping to grow Canada's creative economy."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The beautiful Lanaudière region is full of artistic and tourist attractions, which makes us all the more proud to support the Centre culturel Desjardins. The redevelopment will help the Centre keep offering a diverse array of cultural activities, reaching a wider audience and contributing to the vitality of the Lanaudière community."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Today's announcement closes the financing package for the Rolland-Brunelle Hall renovation project. The entire Centre culturel Desjardins team will work with enthusiasm to transform its main performance space so that every outing to the hall will lead to an enriching artistic encounter."

—Jean‑Sébastien Martin, Executive Director, Centre culturel Desjardins

Quick Facts

The Centre culturel Desjardins plays a key role in the community by promoting access and participation in culture for over 85,000 spectators each year

The organization has put itself at the centre of cultural life in Lanaudière with programming that includes international tours, youth-oriented shows and a comprehensive theatre series that reaches a diverse and loyal audience.

In addition to support through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, the Centre culturel Desjardins is also receiving $44,000 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund for its annual performing arts programming, including an additional $4,000 provided through enhancements to the Fund in Budget 2019.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Through investments in Budgets 2016 and 2017, the Government of Canada has invested $468 million in additional funding over 12 years to this program, on top of $25 million in pre-existing annual funding.

Since 2016, nearly 800 projects have been approved in close to 300 communities across Canada, for a total of more than $350 million in funding.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

