This hub is the result of the collaboration of the following companies: iA Financial Group, the Port of Quebec and its partners (Groupe Desgagnés, Groupe Océan, QSL, G3 Canada Limited, IMTT, Béton provincial), Beneva (born of the merger of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance), Promutuel Insurance, METRO, Beenox and Coveo. This group of companies is working closely with the Quebec City CIUSSS (integrated university health and social services centre).

We also want to highlight the collaboration of Resotel, Lenovo, Alex Coulombe Ltée, A.S.N. Inc., Bell, Metro, National Bank, Couche-Tard, and CGI.

The Capitale-National Region Enterprise Hub will be located in the new ferry terminal at the Port of Quebec, located at pier 30, located at 300 de l'Estuaire Street (see the attached map). Parking is free.

Business hours:

Monday, 11 am to 8 pm

Tuesday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Saturday and Sunday, closed

Scheduling an appointment :

Reservations for vaccination will be done via the Ministry of Health and Social Service's Clic Santé platform.

Other useful information :

The number of reservations will depend on the number of vaccines received. Remember that it is not possible to choose what vaccine you will receive. This will be determined based on what's available.

Show up for your appointment five (5) minutes before your scheduled appointment. If you arrive earlier, please remain in your car until it is time to go inside.

You must wear a mask during your appointment.

Make sure to bring your health insurance card to your appointment for identification purposes. If you do not have a health insurance card, you can still receive the vaccine.

Wear a short-sleeved shirt.

Plan to stay 15 minutes after your appointment to make sure you do not suffer any side effects.

This round of appointments is for the first dose only.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

