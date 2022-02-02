TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation introduced a new look for its brand and two subsidiary companies, C.S.T. Consultants Inc. and C.S.T. Spark Inc., to reflect its passion for supporting hardworking Canadian families saving to make access to post-secondary education possible.

In addition to the new branding, CST today announced that after 35 years, C.S.T. Consultants Inc. has changed its name to CST Savings Inc. The legal name change signifies the company's commitment to helping Canadian families save for post-secondary education.

"Our new look connects directly to our unifying purpose of continuing to shape a brighter future for students and families across Canada," says Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO, CST. "Since our founding over 60 years ago, our passion for supporting Canadian families save for post-secondary education with expert guidance and investment options remain as strong as ever."

CST's new logo is a fresh update to its initials, along with three interlocked shapes. The logo signifies how anything can be built with the three identified shapes, just as one can build a better future with an education.

"From our advocacy to our philanthropy and our education savings products, CST is built to compete in new and exciting ways," says MacDonald. "The rebrand was an important investment for CST and the timing for this change couldn't be better."

Visit cst.org to see how CST is shaping a brighter future by helping every Canadian access the power of higher education.

About CST Foundation

The CST Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. For over 60 years, CST has been delivering on its mission through its advocacy and philanthropy initiatives as well as two wholly owned subsidiaries, CST Savings Inc. and CST Spark Inc. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams. For further information on CST's mission, visit cst.org.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

For further information: Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO, CST Foundation [email protected]