"Indigenous Peoples' Money and Youth" is designed to help build financial knowledge and confidence among Canadian Indigenous youth

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education ("CFEE") and IG Wealth Management ("IG") today introduced Indigenous Peoples' Money and Youth, a free digital resource designed to help Indigenous youth across Canada address the financial challenges, decisions and opportunities they encounter in their lives.

Based on the highly successful and award-winning Money and Youth financial literacy resource, which has been incorporated into the high school curriculum of four provinces, Indigenous Peoples' Money and Youth was created by CFEE and IG. It was developed with guidance and input from a team of Indigenous advisors, including Damon Johnston, President and CEO of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg and project lead, and Vanessa Everett, Acting CEO of the Keewatin Economic Development Corporation and principal writer of the new resource. Both worked with a team of content reviewers to adapt and tailor the new resource to align with the interests, needs and cultural factors relevant to Indigenous youth.

Indigenous Peoples' Money and Youth includes 15 modules covering personal finance topics such as setting financial goals, borrowing money, saving and investing, all tailored to Indigenous youth. Following the launch, CFEE will introduce this resource through a pilot program, collaborating with teachers and caregivers who support Indigenous youth. This initiative will reach Grade 9-12 classes in both rural and urban settings. The new resource is available in English both in print and digitally on the CFEE website, and can be read online, downloaded and/or printed. The program consists of the Youth Guide, a Teacher's Guide and a Caregiver's Guide, all designed to empower Indigenous Youth.

The announcement was made today at IG's head office in Winnipeg. In attendance were key project stakeholders including Damon Murchison, President and CEO of IG, Kevin Maynard, Vice-President and COO of CFEE, Damon Johnston, Vanessa Everett, as well as Billie Cross, NDP, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Seine River. They were joined by Indigenous community members, community and education partners, as well as IG employees and financial advisors.

"We're so proud of our ongoing work with organizations like CFEE to build financial well-being among key underserved communities, including Indigenous peoples," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO of IG Wealth Management. "The launch of this new resource is another small step in helping empower Indigenous communities in general, and Indigenous youth in particular. I'd like to thank CFEE and our Indigenous community partners for helping bring this wonderful resource to life."

"CFEE has been very proud of the incredible success of the "Money and Youth" program over many years," said Gary Rabbior, President of CFEE. "We have long wanted to adapt the program to enhance its appeal to, and use by, Indigenous youth across the country. We extend our sincere thanks to IG Wealth Management and the incredible team of Indigenous writers, reviewers, and educators who have brought our hope to reality."

"I am a member of the Fort William First Nation in Thunder Bay, Ontario and born in Winnipeg, MB. Being an advocate for, and within, the Indigenous community for over 45 years, I enjoyed the time and input spent in this important initiative with CFEE and IG," said Damon Johnston, President and CEO of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg and project lead. "I am pleased to have been part of the initial steps involved in bringing these partners together for Indigenous Peoples' Money and Youth, building relationships amongst people and recognizing the importance of two of our Sacred Laws."

"I am a proud Anishinaabe woman from the Berens River Ojibway Nation and holder of a master's degree in business administration," said Vanessa Everett, Acting CEO of Keewatin Economic Development Corporation and principal writer of the new resource. "I have been privileged to visit Indigenous communities across the country and honoured to learn from diverse nations, tribes, and communities. As sovereign nations working toward economic reconciliation, Indigenous communities need to encourage financial literacy among youth from an early age."

"Manitoba's vision aligns with our partners, we all want to support children and youth to help them reach their full potential," said Tracy Schmidt, acting Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning. "Providing these resources for Indigenous learners helps remove systemic barriers to support student success in academics and beyond."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $141 billion in assets under advisement as of November 30, 2024. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $273 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2024. For more information, visit ig.ca

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

