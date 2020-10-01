The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education and IG Wealth Management Expand Virtual Financial Workshops Programme for Canadian Seniors

Marking Seniors Day in Canada, these workshops are designed to increase the confidence and competence of seniors to manage their finances and make informed decisions

BRANDON, MB, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and its partner, IG Wealth Management, are pleased to announce a series of three national, virtual financial workshops for seniors to take place during Financial Literacy Month in Canada, November 2020. The announcement is being made today, Seniors Day in Canada, at a CFEE financial virtual workshop for seniors in Brandon, Manitoba.

Over the past few years CFEE, with the support of IG Wealth Management, has staged financial literacy workshops for seniors in many communities across Canada. CFEE is pleased to expand its workshops to include these three national virtual workshops so that many more Canadian seniors can participate.

"Our IG Empower Your Tomorrow community program was created with the goal of helping increase the financial confidence of Canadians, especially those most vulnerable, including seniors," said Damon Murchison, President and Chief Executive Officer, IG Wealth Management. "We are very pleased to be partnering with CFEE to expand the financial workshop program and make it accessible to even more seniors across the country."

Mr. Murchison noted that this is a particularly challenging time for seniors given the health risks posed by COVID-19 and resulting uncertainty, "Like all Canadians, seniors are dealing with a lot of uncertainty and we want to ensure they're prepared and have the insights and knowledge to deal with whatever may come. For IG, it's all about strengthening seniors' sense of financial well-being so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities."

Giving older adults the information that they need and the confidence that they require is the key goal of these workshops. Other goals include making seniors less vulnerable to being taken advantage of through frauds and scams and reducing the stress levels of many seniors. Topics include meeting life events head on, dealing with housing transitions, health issues and the legal and financial challenges of making decisions that are safe, and that address one's individual situation, goals and objectives. The workshops are virtual, free and include an interactive Q and A session. For a complete review of the workshops please visit https://cfee.org/program/workshops-for-seniors/

CFEE's National Financial Workshops for seniors will be held on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, November 3, 1-2:30 EST

Friday, November 13 , 10-11:30 EST

, Wednesday, November 25, 3-4:30 EST

"The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education has become acutely aware of the financial challenges facing seniors from the workshops we have had the opportunity to conduct in recent years with support from IG Wealth Management. We recognize that the pandemic has resulted in more challenges for seniors and we are excited to now be able to reach, engage, and help so many more by switching to a webinar format," said Gary Rabbior, President, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $93 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $173 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2020.

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

For further information: Joseph F. Clark, Director, Communications, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, [email protected], Cell: 1-416-893-8772; Rebecca Ellison, Manager, Corporate Communications, IG Wealth Management, [email protected], Cell: 1-647-983-4963

Related Links

http://www.cfee.org

