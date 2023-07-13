THE CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION® UNVEILS THE NOMINEES FOR THE 2023 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

JOSH ROSS LEADS WITH SIX NOMINATIONS, WHILE NEWLY ANNOUNCED HOSTS THE REKLAWS, DALLAS SMITH, AND TENILLE TOWNES EACH EARN FIVE

DEAN BRODY, JADE EAGLESON, AND TIM & THE GLORY BOYS CELEBRATE FOUR NOMINATIONS EACH

JADE EAGLESON, JAMES BARKER BAND, SAM HUNT, DALLAS SMITH, TENILLE TOWNES, AND TRAIN ADDED TO STAR STUDDED LIST OF PERFORMERS

CTV IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME TO THE 41ST ANNUAL CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD, AIRING LIVE FROM HAMILTON, ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON CTV, CTV.CA, AND THE CTV APP

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) unveiled the nominees for the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Returning to Hamilton for the seventh time, Country Music Week 2023 and the 2023 CCMA Awards presented By TD offer fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to their favourite artists in one place, while showcasing and celebrating some of country music's biggest stars and homegrown talent. Winners will be announced on September 16 as the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD are broadcast live from Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

"This year's group of 2023 CCMA Award nominees is a testament to the strength and quality of country music in Canada," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Returning to Hamilton, a city that has welcomed us so many times before, is truly exciting, and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone during Canada's biggest night in country music. None of this would be possible without the commitment of our wonderful sponsors - Bell Media, TD Bank Group (TD), TD® Aeroplan® Visa, and SiriusXM. Your support is invaluable, and we wouldn't be able to honour the achievements of our country music community without it."

Leading the pack with six nominations is Josh Ross (TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year, Single of the Year, Video of the Year) followed by The Reklaws (TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award, Album of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Single of the Year, Group or Duo of the Year), Dallas Smith (TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award, Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year), and Tenille Townes (TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award, Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year, Video of the Year) who each celebrate five.

2023 Gary Slaight Humanitarian Award Recipient Dean Brody celebrates nominations for (TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award, Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year), alongside Jade Eagleson (TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award, Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Video of the Year), and Tim & The Glory Boys (Group or Duo of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year, Video of the Year) each garnering four nominations this year.

Adding to the excitement is the announcement that 2x CCMA Award winner Jade Eagleson, Canadian Platinum-Certified James Barker Band, multiple ACM Award winner Sam Hunt, multiple JUNO and CCMA Award winning entertainer Dallas Smith, reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year Tenille Townes and GRAMMY-Award winning rock band Train have been added to the star-studded list of performers set to take the stage at the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD. They join the previously announced multi-platinum entertainer Dean Brody, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce, 7x CCMA Award winners The Reklaws and certified platinum emerging artist Josh Ross, setting the stage for a truly memorable night for all.

Chosen by country music lovers across Canada, the fan-driven TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award nominees were also announced today and include Dean Brody, Jade Eagleson, James Barker Band, Tim Hicks, High Valley, Brett Kissel, The Reklaws, Josh Ross, Dallas Smith and Tenille Townes. Voting for the TD® Aeroplan® Visa Fans' Choice Award is now open. Fans can vote online by visiting ccmafanvote.com or by using the appropriate hashtag on Twitter.

Canada's largest celebration of country music kicks off on Thursday, September 14, with a celebrated lineup of Country Music Week events programmed over three days. The highly anticipated hybrid music festival and industry conference offers something for everyone, including fan favourite events; Songwriters' Unplugged presented by Rogers, SiriusXM Top of the Country finale, Legends Show presented by PURE COUNTRY, CCMA House presented by Amazon Music, the CCMA Red Carpet Pre-Show, and more.

Tickets for the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD are available starting at $59.99 plus taxes/fees in-person through the FirstOntario Centre Box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.ca , with $1 from each ticket sold going towards the CCMA Foundation, a charitable organization that aims to support Canadians with the help of the music community, artists, and partners with a vision to change lives through the power of music under three pillars – music for change, music for healing and music for youth.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 22 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

About the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2023 and the 2023 CCMA Awards Show presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on April 30, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Tourism Hamilton

Tourism Hamilton attracts 6 million annual leisure and business travelers to the city, which continues to evolve and surprise visitors with its unique blend of world-class cultural attractions, spectacular nature, and hosting capabilities. As the City of Hamilton's official Destination Management Organization, Tourism Hamilton works to bring meetings, conventions, and culture and sports events to the city alongside leisure travelers to generate economic and social benefits. This mandate is driven by a commitment to promoting Hamilton as an unforgettable destination while celebrating the city's unique character. For more, visit: www.tourismhamilton.com

