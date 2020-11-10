The Canadian Cancer Society's Gala des Grands Chefs goes virtual

80 Quebec chefs unite for the cause and create the Brigade of Hope to support people affected by cancer.

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society has organized the Gala des Grands Chefs for over 20 years. This event brings together over 3,000 people from the business community, as well as top chefs from Quebec's eight regions.

Since we can't gather for a gourmet meal this year, the Gala des Grands Chefs has turned into a virtual, but still very gastronomic, fundraising campaign whose proceeds will benefit the Cancer Information Helpline in Quebec. Indeed, cancer doesn't take a break just because there's a pandemic. It's still a life-changing disease. Every day, more than 152 Quebecers are diagnosed with cancer and they need support services such as our Cancer Information Helpline now more than ever.

Today, we encourage you to support this campaign from November 5 to December 4 and to donate so that no Quebecer has to face cancer alone.

The Brigade of Hope, a unique collection of recipes from 80 of Quebec's top chefs

Despite the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, Quebec's restaurant industry wanted to keep upholding its values of sharing, solidarity, and mutual support. So, the Brigade of Hope led by Jean-Pierre Curtat, Executive Chef at the Société des casinos du Québec, concocted a unique collection of recipes that will be offered for any donation of $250 or more. This collection exemplifies all of these chefs' passion and talent for cooking, their support for people affected by cancer, and their desire to give campaign donors a wonderful gastronomic gift.

As part of this collection, you will find recipes from chefs Jérôme Ferrer, Jean-Luc Boulay, Helena Lourero, Mathieu Cloutier, Louis-François Marcotte, Maria de Frias, John Winter Russel, and many others. Click here to access the full list of chefs.

"This collection is our way of thanking donors for their support, which is vital for offering people living with cancer and their loved ones a sympathetic ear and essential information," insists Jean-Pierre Curtat, Executive Chef at the Société des casinos du Québec.

This year, 10 personalities from the business community agreed to be campaign ambassadors and to encourage the entire business community to become the main player in this fundraising campaign. Their decision to use their contacts to promote the campaign is an opportunity for them to embody the values they hold dear by supporting our ability to maintain this essential service for people affected by cancer.

The CCS Cancer Information Helpline is a free and confidential service accessible to everyone. Our cancer information specialists can answer any question about any type of cancer, as well as diagnostic tests, treatments, side effects, clinical trials, and many other aspects of the disease. They are also there to offer a sympathetic ear and support. Our specialists are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, by phone at 1 888 939-3333, by email, or by chat on cancer.ca.

Together, let's keep the conversation going. Help fund the Cancer Information Helpline. Visit www.galadesgrandschefs.ca and donate today.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do. We are the voice of Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer, and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those with the disease.

