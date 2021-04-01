First-of-their-kind Spark Grants fund innovative research projects that capture the imagination and spread hope

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Every April, the Canadian Cancer Society's (CCS) Daffodil Campaign raises funds to improve the quality of life for people affected by all cancers and bring them hope. A key part of this effort is supporting the groundbreaking work of cancer researchers across the country. CCS is pleased to announce an investment in innovative Spark Grants, which fund bold new ideas to transform cancer care and help save lives through new prevention and early detection strategies.

"To kick off the Canadian Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Campaign, we are proud to highlight innovative research projects that our donors are helping to fund. These unique projects are harnessing the potential of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, smart devices and robotics to revolutionize cancer care and save lives," says Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society.

The goal of the 27 Spark Grants, a joint $4 million research initiative from CCS and its partners, Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and Brain Canada, is to apply novel technologies and encourage cross-sector collaboration to address key challenges in cancer prevention and early detection.

Research being funded includes: a project that assesses whether contact lenses can not only help you see, but also provide information about the wearer's breast cancer risk; a test that screens for lung cancer by looking at chemicals in breath and sweat; and a nano-sized thermometer to detect small, early stage melanoma skin cancers based on slight differences in skin temperature.

"We urgently need new approaches and support from our communities so that more cancers can be prevented or detected earlier, when treatments are most likely to work," adds Seale. "We are calling on all Canadians to support the Daffodil Campaign as the most impactful way to push the boundaries and improve the quality of life for people affected by cancer."

Due to physical distancing requirements, CCS will not be selling daffodil pins or fresh flowers, or canvassing door-to-door this year; donations are being accepted online. Despite having to extend the suspension of its traditional face-to-face activities for the second year in a row, the organization's investments in research, including Spark Grants, continue to offer a ray of hope.

When daffodils bloom, hope grows. Help spread hope to people affected by cancer by donating to cancer.ca/daffodil.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

