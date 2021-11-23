MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is proud to announce a partnership with the CQDM, the Cole Foundation and Oncopole, pôle cancer du FRQS, all major agents of change in cancer research in Quebec. Leading to the creation of a new four-year grant program with a value of up to $5 million, the partnership shows how deeply committed the CCS and its partners are to funding research projects in Quebec. This program will accelerate the development of platforms, tools and treatments to support advances in the continuum of pediatric cancer care: prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with CQDM, the Cole Foundation and Oncopole on this project. Childhood cancer is the number one cause of disease-related death in Canadian children under the age of 15, and 2 out of 3 childhood cancer survivors suffer long-term side effects from their treatment. This funding will accelerate the development of innovative products required to support Quebec's youngest cancer patients," said Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society.

Leucan, the Fondation J. Armand Bombardier, the Fondation Mirella et Lino Saputo, the R. Howard Webster Foundation, the Morris and Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation and The Molson Foundation are also part of this unprecedented partnership serving to improve the quality of life of children and families affected by cancer and to highlight the work of Quebec's most brilliant researchers.

"Clinical research is a core priority of Leucan's. Since its foundation, Leucan has invested massively in research to make sure that children receive the best treatments available, as well as to increase their chance of recovery and limit side effects and risks of sequelae. Although the number of survivors grows, many of them will struggle with extensive sequelae and long-term effects. That's why Leucan is proud to take part in the collective effort announced today" states Pascale Bouchard, Executive Director at Leucan.

CCS believes it is vital to collaborate with key partners and to use our resources to serve a common cause in order to change the future of cancer. Our mission is to unite and inspire everyone across the country to control cancer, and that starts with prevention. Preventing cancer is an aspect that is near and dear to our hearts, and this partnership symbolizes an investment in the Quebec of tomorrow. Not only will it promote pediatric cancer research here, but it will benefit researchers around the world.

This partnership shows that together, we are bigger than cancer. But there is always more work to be done, so we would encourage Quebec foundations and companies to follow suit and join us in improving the quality of life of children and families living with cancer and recognizing the work of Quebec's most brilliant researchers. For more information, please contact our Director, Leadership and Corporate Giving at [email protected]

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About CQDM

CQDM is a biopharmaceutical research consortium whose mission is to fund the development of innovative tools and technologies that will accelerate the discovery and development of safer and more effective drugs. We bring together world-class pharmaceutical corporations, several Canadian biotech companies, the best scientists from both the public and private sectors, as well as the Canadian and Québec governments. CQDM's collaborative approach bridges the funding gap needed to drive innovation across the academic and private sectors, especially where early-stage research is concerned. For more information : cqdm.org, LinkedIn and Twitter

About the Cole Foundation

The Cole Foundation was created in 1980 as a private initiative in Montreal to promote research and patient care in the area of pediatric and young adult leukemia and lymphoma. The initiative aims to break down barriers, encourage closer collaborations between institutions, develop new research teams and promote new ideas to impact cancer. Website: colefoundation.ca

About Oncopole

Oncopole, pôle cancer du FRQS, a Quebec hub for research, development and investment to accelerate the fight against cancer, is the product of a unique co-creation process made possible thanks to our founding partner Merck Canada. Oncopole's mission is to act as a catalyst leveraging actions made by the key players in Quebec's oncology and innovation research ecosystem. As a result, it aims to position the province as a leader in the field. For more information, go to: oncopole.ca

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For further information: Jack-Malcolm Samedi, [email protected], Manager, Communications

Related Links

https://www.cancer.ca

