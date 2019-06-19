The Canadian Business Hall of Fame Welcomes Four Noteworthy Companions

Claude Lamoureux, Chief Clarence Louie, Stephen Smith and Annette Verschuren recognized with the highest honour in Canadian Business

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - In recognition and celebration of their lifetime achievements, four exceptional business leaders will be inducted as Companions of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame by Chancellor David Denison during the 41st annual Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony, taking place tonight at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Each year, outstanding business leaders from across the country gather to celebrate and honour Canada's most distinguished leaders across all areas of business for their impact and enduring contributions to the economy and Canadian society.

The Inductees being recognized this year include:

Claude Lamoureux O.C ., FCIA , Retired President & Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Retired President & Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Chief Clarence Louie O.C. , First Nations leader, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band

, First Nations leader, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band Stephen J.R. Smith , Chairman & CEO, First National Financial Corporation

, Chairman & CEO, First National Financial Corporation Annette Verschuren O.C ., Chair & CEO, NRStor Inc.

"The individuals being recognized have led remarkably accomplished careers, meeting the highest standards of leadership, ethics and dedication," said Mr. David Denison, Chancellor of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Business Hall of Fame and to celebrate their contributions not only to Canadian business, but the country as a whole."

Since its inception in 1979, the Order of the Business Hall of Fame has been the highest honour of its kind in Canadian business. Each year, business leaders are nominated by their peers and chosen by an independent selection committee representing Canada's foremost business and academic institutions. The process is managed in its entirety by Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge, the National Partner of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

"We are honoured to play a part in celebrating the achievements of the newest Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame," said Scott Hillier, President and CEO, JA Canada. "Our JA youth can learn important lessons from these individuals as they work to become the next generation of Canadian business leaders."

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame Gala is a celebration of the country's business leaders in support of JA Canada. It recognizes their outstanding contributions to the economic growth and wellbeing of our nation, and their positions as role models for Canada's next generation of entrepreneurs and executives. Proceeds from the gala help JA Canada fill the growing demand for financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for Canadian students.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders, past and present. Over 170 Order of the Business Hall of Fame Companions serve as inspiring examples for all young Canadians and are featured in a display in the Allen Lambert Galleria located at Brookfield Place in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

Junior Achievement is the largest youth business education charity in Canada and plays an important role in developing future leaders by providing them with the knowledge and confidence needed to define personal success, gain financial responsibility and enhance their workforce readiness. JA Canada reaches 278,000 students each year, with 15 unique programs provided to schools free of charge. JA programs are developed in alignment with three pillars: entrepreneurship; financial literacy; and work readiness. For more information, visit www.jacanada.org.

