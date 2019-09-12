The Canadian Business Growth 500 ranking for 2019 - Levio among the two fastest-growing companies in Canada

QUÉBEC, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Levio, a consulting firm in the field of information technologies (IT) and organizational management, has been growing in leaps and bounds. The young Quebec company ranks as the second fastest growing Canadian company, according to the Canadian Business Growth 500 ranking, which was released this morning.

When the company was founded in 2014, the number of Levio employees could be counted on one hand. Five years later, the company employs more than 600 and has places of business in Quebec City, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Toronto. A true leader in digital transformation, Levio has developed its network all across the country, and in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

As reflected by its second place ranking in the 2019 Growth 500 ranking, the company is unquestionably very successful, but what is the secret of its success?

"Since Levio's very beginning, we decided to build our foundation with a team of outstanding consultants. Our reputation in the market is attributable to the personalities of the men and women who make up our team, their commitment and their exceptional expertise. They are supported by the driving force of our organization – our desire to deliver solutions that make use of new technologies to help our clients become more effective and more profitable. Bring all of these elements together, and you have the recipe for our success," said François Dion, the president of Levio.

"We are living in a period of change where technologies are evolving and maturing at the same time. This provides companies with an opportunity to review their business model to break with conventions, increase productivity and optimize the customer experience. Those with the courage to invest and embrace change will be among tomorrow's leaders. I wish to thank the clients who have placed their trust in us, particularly those who have been with us since the beginning to bring about their successes day after day," added Mr. Dion.

Entrepreneurship models

The Canadian Business Growth 500 ranking, which includes the largest public and private companies in Canada, is based on five-year revenue growth.

"The businesses in the 2019 Growth 500 ranking are truly remarkable. With their foresight, innovation and intelligent management, their stories serve as an introduction to the way of building a prosperous, entrepreneurial company today," pointed out Beth Fraser, a Growth 500 program manager.

"It's an honour for us to come in second in the Growth 500 ranking. This shows that the creativity of our team and the efforts made in recent years have been paying off," said Gilles Couturier, Levio's Chief Operating Officer.

Levio in short

Head Office in Quebec City

Offices in Quebec City, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Toronto

634 employees Coaching during the implementation of transformation programs or large-scale projects

levio.ca

About Levio

About Growth 500

The Growth 500 ranking of Canada's fastest-growing companies—formerly known as the PROFIT 500—is far and away Canada's largest annual celebration of entrepreneurial achievement. Winners join an elite community of our country's most successful, vibrant and important businesses. For more information on the rating, visit their website at Growth500.ca.

