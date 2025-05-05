Enhancing Service Offerings and

Strengthening Ties with Canadian Government Clients

MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Levio, a leading Canadian business and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Systemscope, a well-known consulting firm in the Ottawa region, specialized in servicing Canadian Government clients. This strategic move is designed to enhance Levio's service offerings and foster stronger client relationships within the Canadian Government sector.

Gilles Couturier, Levio's COO, and Stephen Karam, Systemscope's President (CNW Group/Levio)

The acquisition brings together Levio's extensive expertise in managing large and complex transformation initiatives, and Systemscope's established track record in digital transformation, user experience, service design, and change management. This combination will significantly benefit the Canadian Government and its citizens, as it fosters a strategic partnership tailored to meet specific needs.

Keeping with Levio's commitment to reconciliation and inclusive economic growth, we are also pleased to announce that Systemscope will continue its valued partnership with Joining Rivers, an Indigenous-owned business. Together, Levio and Systemscope aim to deliver high-quality services and solutions that contribute to greater equity in procurement opportunities, while advancing critical initiatives that serve the Government of Canada and its citizens.

"This is a highly strategic acquisition for Levio, which will reinforce our presence in the public sector and better serve the Ottawa market. We strongly value Systemscope's talented team, rich expertise, strong leadership, client relationships, and unique offerings. Together, we can achieve great things and drive positive outcomes for all stakeholders," says François Dion, Levio's President and Founder.

Systemscope, the proud winner of a 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the IT Services category, has partnered with government clients for 35 years to drive transformations and create impactful solutions. This new chapter with Levio reflects Systemscope's commitment to growth while remaining true to its roots.

"Joining forces with Levio is an exciting new chapter for Systemscope. From our first conversations several years ago, it was clear we shared the same values—excellence, integrity, and a deep commitment to public service. This partnership gives our team the opportunity to grow, collaborate with incredible talent, and bring even greater impact to our clients across Canada and beyond. I'm truly energized by what we can build together," states Stephen Karam, Systemscope's President.

Levio is committed to leveraging its robust business and IT capabilities to deliver exceptional value to the Canadian Government. This acquisition represents a significant growth opportunity, creating new development prospects for employees.

About Levio

Levio is a Canadian-owned company and a North American leader in digital native consulting. With 2,000 experts, Levio provides services covering all aspects of digital transformation, including business strategies, information technologies (IT), organizational management, cybersecurity, data valorization, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. Levio has 11 offices in Canada, the United States, Morocco, India, and France.

Since its inception in 2014, Levio has grown by leaps and bounds, being listed on America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 for its sustainable growth. In 2024, global investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) invested as an equity partner to support Levio's growth strategy. Additionally, Levio was listed 32nd in Canada's Best Startup Employers according to Forbes in 2024.

Levio specializes in supporting its institutional and corporate clients when implementing digital transformation programs or mega-projects. For over a decade, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver substantial solutions benefiting from new technologies to help its clients gain efficiency and profitability.

Learn more about Levio at levioconsulting.com

About Systemscope

Founded in 1990, Systemscope is an award-winning strategic management consulting firm that has been a trusted partner to the Government of Canada for over three decades. With deep expertise in digital government, service transformation, human-centered design, data and AI, Systemscope helps public sector organizations solve complex challenges and deliver better outcomes for Canadians.

Systemscope blends consulting rigor with creative thinking to co-design modern strategies, policies, and services that work in the real world. The firm's work spans departments and agencies across federal and provincial governments, enabling digital transformation that is people-focused, policy-aligned, and results-driven.

Headquartered in Ottawa, and supported by a talented team of employees and associates, Systemscope is known for its collaborative approach and its ability to translate strategic intent into practical implementation. Systemscope operates with the guiding principle: "Insight. Strategy. Impact." — a philosophy that underpins every engagement and drives the firm's commitment to meaningful, measurable change.

Learn more about Systemscope at systemscope.com

SOURCE Levio

For additional information please contact: Anne-Marie Côté, Partner and Marketing & Communications Co-Lead, Levio, [email protected], 418-914-3623