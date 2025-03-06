Levio Unveils Strategic Offering to Financially Optimize Technology Investments for Canadian Organizations Navigating Uncertainty

MONTREAL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Levio, one of the top Canadian-owned system integrators specializing in digital transformation, is proud to announce a new strategic offering designed to help Canadian organizations, private and public, maximize their technology investments, achieve significant savings, and adopt key growth technologies such as AI.

In these uncertain times, Canadian companies are grappling with rising costs and financial pressures. This initiative aims to accelerate growth and mitigate financial impact.

Levio's Financial Optimization Strategic Offering

Levio's financial optimization strategic offering is designed to uncover hidden costs, reinvest savings into modernization, and ultimately implement AI—amplifying efficiency, savings and maximizing potential. Drawing on a decade of organizational digital transformation experience, Levio has identified several high-value solutions, enabling:

Strong data foundation driven by financial optimization and cost management

Customer 360 view for upsell and cross-sell opportunities

Data valorization with proper data governance and compliance

Process optimization and automation with low-code, no-code solutions

Advanced robotic and automation

Rapid deployment of AI using industry-leading Agentic AI

Levio's goal is to help organizations significantly reduce annual recurring costs by rethinking past investments and paving the way for new strategic opportunities. Levio's offering extends beyond immediate savings by leveraging strategic partnerships with leading technology providers. It transforms completed projects into a foundation for future value-generating initiatives, while also enhancing data governance and compliance.

Beyond Cost Savings: Investing in AI

This offering will further serve as a foundation for projects such as work modernization, implementation of flexible and scalable technology platforms, and adoption of new AI technologies such as Agentic AI.

Agentic AI solutions enable organizations to deploy an unlimited workforce to enhance and accelerate employee tasks and decision-making. This can lead to up to 80% efficiency gains in developing new offers, customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The race towards automation is on, and organizations that establish the necessary data foundations will reap the rewards.

The Levio Advantage: Agility and Partnership

Levio's name is derived from Latin and means "to make lighter", echoing the challenges faced by all organizations in their transformations. Our agile philosophy enables us to pivot swiftly to changing environments, providing our clients with the necessary support to navigate uncertain times. Our experienced experts accompany clients from strategy to successful execution of transformation, ensuring real return on investment. Moreover, Levio's strategic partnerships across the digital transformation ecosystem empower our clients with cutting-edge solutions, unparalleled expertise, and technology-agnostic approaches tailored to their unique needs.

About Levio

Levio is a North American leader in digital native consulting. With 2,000 experts, Levio provides services covering all aspects of digital transformation, including business strategies, information technologies (IT), organizational management, cybersecurity, data valorization, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Since its inception in 2014, Levio has grown by leaps and bounds, being listed on America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 for its sustainable growth. In 2024, global investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) invested as an equity partner to support Levio's growth strategy.

Levio specializes in supporting its institutional and corporate clients when implementing digital transformation programs or mega-projects. For over a decade, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver substantial solutions benefiting from new technologies to help its clients gain efficiency and profitability.

