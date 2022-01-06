MONTRÉAL, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) seeks to fill several customer service positions of various levels. It is no longer necessary to live in a city where there is a CRA office; working remotely makes it possible to obtain interesting positions everywhere in Quebec.

Highlights

Bilingual and unilingual (French) positions are available.

The positions can be to work remotely, hybrid work or office work depending on the needs and the nature of the tasks.

In addition to being comfortable with customer service and tax-related information, successful candidates must speak French, have a high school diploma or another CRA approved certification, successfully complete a background check.

All Canada Revenue Agency employees, including new hires and re-hires, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status.

Various security measures related to COVID-19 have been put in place in the offices for positions requiring on-site presence.

The CRA is an employer of choice that offers sought-after benefits and excels in areas such as engagement and performance, training and skills development, diversity and inclusion, and more. For a fifth consecutive year, it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

To apply online, go to canada.ca/cra-careers and search for requisition number 56798047.

Temporary positions available in Jonquière

For the upcoming tax season, the Jonquière Tax Center is also looking to fill several temporary positions for data entry. Because of the nature of the tasks and for confidentiality reasons, these positions are mainly for on-site work.

For more information and to apply, visit canada.ca/cra-careers and search for requisition numbers 57098611 and 57098683, or the word "Jonquière" to see all available positions.

Stay connected

To receive updates when new information is added to our website, you can:

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Contact, Karl-Philip Marchand Giguère, Regional Spokesperson, 438-270-9856

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

