OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - To get ready for a tax filing season like no other, we've introduced a number of measures to help taxpayers get the tax and benefit information they need. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) knows that many Canadians have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're here to support them during this difficult time.

The new service enhancements for the 2021 tax season include:

Additional call agents to further increase call centre capacity: Throughout COVID-19, the CRA has seen a significant increase in call volumes. To help manage this, the 2020 Fall Economic Statement allocated additional funding to the CRA for call centre operations.

Using this investment, we've hired additional agents who will help with increased call volumes. We have also contracted a third-party service provider to assist with client service capacity issues. These agents will be able to answer general enquiries about emergency benefits, but they will not have access to taxpayers' personal information.

New automated callback service – This new service lets callers ask for a call-back instead of waiting on hold. Callers on the individual tax enquiries, benefits enquiries, and business enquiries lines may be given the option of a callback when wait times reach a certain length. The new automated callback service is easy to use, secure, and helps save callers time on the phone.

Extended call centre hours: Leading up to and throughout tax-filing season, our Individual enquiries line is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm local time, and our extended Saturday hours will be 9am to 5pm as of February 27th.

Before calling the CRA

Check Canada.ca: We are improving the information on Canada.ca to make it easier for taxpayers to understand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their taxes. The goal is to ensure as much information as possible is available online - such as information on what a taxpayer should do if they received T4A/RL-1 slips for COVID-19 emergency benefits.

Quotes

"Through our government's significant investment in CRA Call Centres in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, we are able to prepare for a tax-filing season unlike any other. The CRA remains committed to putting people first so that Canadians have access to the tax and benefit information they need. Our government will be there for Canadians to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to help them through the current crisis."

-The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Quick facts

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recognizes that this will be a tax-filing season like no other, and has introduced a number of new measures to help taxpayers get the tax and benefit information they need.

The CRA is enhancing existing services, and adding new ones, to ensure Canadians receive the best service possible, both online and over the phone.

Before calling the CRA, Canadians are encouraged to consult our online services. Many answers can be found in our improved web content or by using CRA login services like My Account.

This tax-filing season, the CRA is making it easier for taxpayers to get the help they need over the phone. This includes increasing the number of available agents, extending hours of operation, awarding a third-party contract to help with general questions about COVID-19 emergency benefits, and introducing a new automated callback service.

