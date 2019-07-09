The borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce creates the position of Economic Development Commissioner

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - To demonstrate the strong emphasis it places on local economic development, the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is announcing the appointment of Pierre Boudreault as its new Economic Development Commissioner.

Mr. Boudreault embarked on the task of promoting our borough's economic activity on May 13. His job is to foster the emergence of local entrepreneurship and the harmonious development of commercial arteries. The Economic Development Commissioner is also the point of contact for merchants who want to discuss their needs and concerns.

In this way, the borough hopes to enhance its connection with the business community and join forces with commercial development corporations (CDCs) and merchants' associations. When it comes to invigorating the community and supporting retail businesses, these organizations are essential partners.

"The merchants and businesspeople of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce are central to neighbourhood life. In creating the position of Economic Development Commissioner, we are strengthening our collaboration with the local business community," says Mayor Sue Montgomery. "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Mr. Boudreault to the borough."

With over 20 years of experience in commercial and economic development as a manager, executive director and board member, Mr. Boudreault has extensive knowledge of the socioeconomic issues in Montréal and its boroughs. His previous mandates related to CDCs and other local organizations have also allowed him to develop multidisciplinary expertise in project management, business services, working with community partners, promoting economic activity, communications, events, and organizational governance.

"We are delighted that the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has appointed a new Economic Development Commissioner. To us, this demonstrates the administration's commitment to the development of commercial arteries. And we couldn't dream of a better person for this position than Pierre Boudreault, with his expertise in business development and his in-depth understanding of CDCs," says Virginia Tiseo, President of the CDC Expérience Côte-des-Neiges.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

For further information: Borough of CDN-NDG, Information: 514-872-4863

Related Links

http://www.ville.montreal.qc.ca

