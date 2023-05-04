QUÉBEC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) announces the publication of the standard CAN/BNQ 3682-320 Mitigation of the Risks of Inflow and Infiltration in New Sanitary Sewer Systems. This new Canadian standard establishes the requirements associated with the design of the new sanitary sewer systems to ensure that they are more efficient and more resistant to weather phenomena related to climate change.

This new National Standard of Canada (NSC) is a reference for infrastructure professionals and decision makers involved in the management of local and regional infrastructure, residential construction as well as the creation and implementation of climate resilience programs.

In Canada, sewer backup is a primary driver of insured loss associated with extreme rainfall events. It is expected that climate change will continue to lead to an increase in the intensity and amount of precipitation, increasing the risk of inflow and infiltration into sewer systems. The additional water inflow that must be treated creates significant energy and environmental costs for municipalities, and increases the risk of flooding.

Increased maintenance costs and the impact on the useful life of overstretched infrastructure have significant financial implications not only for municipalities, but also for the whole society, particularly insurers, taxpayers and property owners.

"Standards are an essential pillar of infrastructure sustainability. They serve as guides for design, construction and maintenance by indicating, among other things, the best practices to adopt and the products to prioritize. In a context where the effects of climate change are evident in certain regions, it is essential to be able to rely on standards that take these new realities into account."

- Isabelle Landry, Principal Director, BNQ

Climate change and the impact of inflow and infiltration already observed on existing infrastructure led the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to award the BNQ the mandate to develop a consensus-based NSC in order to limit the risk of inflow and infiltration in new sanitary sewer system infrastructure.

"Canada needs a standards framework that is not designed for the climate of the past, but of the future. Whether it is our roads, bridges, home foundations or sanitary sewer systems, our infrastructure is at great risk if it is not adapted. By investing in climate resiliency standards like this one, we can protect critical infrastructure and reduce the cost associated to their maintenance and repair, but also keep Canadians healthy and safe."

- Dr. Pierre Bilodeau, Vice-President, Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement and Interim Vice-President, Standards and International Relations, SCC

The standard CAN/BNQ 3682-320 Mitigation of the Risks of Inflow and Infiltration in New Sanitary Sewer Systems is available free of charge on the BNQ website:

https://www.bnq.qc.ca/en/standardization/civil-engineering-and-urban-infrastructure/inflow-and-infiltration.html

