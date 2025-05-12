QUÉBEC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) and CSA Group have published the Joint Canada-U.S. National Standard CSA/ANSI R124/CAN/BNQ 1789-200 A harmonized methodology for reporting the production pathway and carbon intensity of hydrogen. This new standard establishes a harmonized methodology for hydrogen producers, distributors and consumers to report on the production pathway and carbon intensity of hydrogen.

The current colour-based system (e.g., blue/green/grey/pink) that is used to describe hydrogen production, lacks clarity on the true impact and overall emission intensity of hydrogen production. The new Joint Canada-U.S. National Standard CSA/ANSI R124/CAN/BNQ 1789-200 has been developed to define clear requirements for reporting the key characteristics that will support effective evaluation of the environmental impact of hydrogen production.

The energy production sources used and the carbon emissions they produce are the primary focus of the standard's guidance for quantification. Further to carbon intensity, the new standard provides guidance for reporting of additional key characteristics, such as the nature of the feedstock, the geography of the supply chain, the source of energy and feedstocks, the quantity of water consumed and the country or region of origin.

This standard aims to facilitate the information sharing on hydrogen's carbon intensity and its sources, hence helping producers provide data that can help users make informed procurement decision.

The BNQ acknowledges that this standard was funded by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) du Québec and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). CSA Group acknowledges that the development of this standard was also made possible, in part, by the financial support of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan).

"Québec has long been at the forefront of green energy. To maintain this edge, we need to keep exploring and developing low-carbon energy sectors, such as green hydrogen. Our government is therefore working to create the right framework and conditions for the sustainable development of this industry of the future, by supporting initiatives such as this new standard for measuring the environmental impact of hydrogen production."

Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development

"Until now, the lack of a clear and consistent methodology limited the possibility of communicating the environmental impact of hydrogen production. Thanks to this new standard, low-carbon hydrogen producers now have a concrete tool to distinguish themselves on the market and increase their competitiveness. The standard also provides consumers with greater transparency regarding hydrogen production methods, offering them clear information on its environmental impact."

Isabelle Landry, Principal Director, Bureau de normalisation du Québec

"Harmonizing hydrogen production reporting across Canada and the U.S. is an important step toward a more transparent and sustainable energy sector. This new standard provides a science-based approach to measuring carbon intensity, helping producers and regulators align with market expectations and global sustainability goals. By establishing a common language for hydrogen production, it supports informed decision-making and investment in low-carbon solutions."

Michael Leering, Director, Environment and Business Excellence, Standards, CSA Group

About the BNQ

The BNQ, an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification protocols in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

For further information on the BNQ: bnq.qc.ca/en

About CSA Group

CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. We are a leader in North American standards development and in product testing, inspection and certification around the world. Our mandate is to hold the future to a higher standard.

