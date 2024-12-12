QUÉBEC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) launches a public review for the new draft standard BNQ 1030-100 Safety of Vulnerable Users - Safety Index for Heavy Vehicles - Direct and Indirect Vision. It aims to establish a methodology for determining the safety index for direct vision and indirect vision on heavy vehicles, and to specify the requirements for evaluating and rating direct vision as well as the characteristics of indirect vision systems and other auxiliary safety equipment. Individuals interested in the topic are invited to make their comments and proposals to improve the draft standard until March 12, 2025.

Developped by the BNQ through the financial contribution of the Ministère du Transport et de la Mobilité durable (MTMD) and the Ville de Montréal, as well as the expertise of the standardization committee members in which they also take part, the draft standard BNQ 1030-100 applies to heavy vehicles operating in an environment shared with vulnerable users. The draft standard is in line with both the Quebec government's Plan d'action en sécurité routière 2023-2028, tabled by Mrs. Geneviève Guilbault, and the action plan Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries caused by road collisions. Vision Zero is an approach that aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries caused by road collisions to zero.

Driving heavy vehicles in urban environments presents many safety challenges due to their poor visibility, their large size and weight, and their numerous blind spots. These characteristics, combined with urban density and the presence of vulnerable users, make many vehicles unsuitable for urban environments. Furthermore, many of these vehicles are not equipped with devices that would improve their level of safety. This draft standard addresses several safety elements, including the driver's field of vision, indirect vision and the use of other safety equipment (alarms, lights, indirect vision systems, side bars or any other system designed to improve the safety of road users).

"The BNQ and the standardization committee it has set up invite all stakeholders to contribute to the development of this draft standard, which aims to ensure a safer sharing of our roads. The development and implementation of this standard will contribute to raise the level of safety for all users."

– Isabelle Landry, Principal Director, Bureau de normalisation du Québec

"Last year, I introduced an ambitious road safety action plan, in which we committed to making our roads safer for everyone, especially for the most vulnerable users, in particular by working closely with the BNQ to develop a safety index for heavy vehicles. This consultation, aimed at regulating heavy-vehicle traffic in urban areas, marks another step towards achieving our objective. Stakeholder participation is essential to the success of this initiative, and I hope that many of you will share your recommendations."

– Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"In Montréal, as elsewhere in Quebec, the pressure exerted by heavy vehicles and transit traffic is increasing every year, as is the volume and size of the vehicle fleet. Addressing these issues is imperative to protect our communities and ensure a safer, more harmonious urban environment for all. We have been eagerly awaiting this standard, and we are delighted to see it take another crucial step forward. Thanks to this new tool, it will be possible to regulate heavy vehicle traffic on our territory, and thereby ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable users in our neighborhoods."

– Sophie Mauzerolle, City councillor, Responsible for transportation and mobility, Ville de Montréal

Comments and proposals shall refer to a specific clause of the draft standard and include a technical justification. To be considered, comments and proposals shall be recorded in the form provided for this purpose. The draft standard and the form to submit your comments and proposals may be downloaded from the Web site: https://www.bnq.qc.ca/en/public-review.html.

All comments and proposals received as part of the public review will be analyzed by the members of the standardization committee in charge of the development of the standard, and adjustments deemed necessary will be made for the publication of the standard scheduled for 2025.

About the BNQ

The BNQ, an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification protocols in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

For further information on the BNQ: bnq.qc.ca/en

