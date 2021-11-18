The Bargain! Shop proudly announces its return to New Waterford, Nova Scotia

Nov 18, 2021, 14:34 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Bargain! Shop is excited to announce its return to New Waterford, Nova Scotia. The new Bargain! Shop located at 3385 Plummer Avenue is set to officially open on Friday, November 26th. The Grand Opening will coincide with the Bargain! Shop's Black Friday weekend sale. Starting on Friday, November 26th through Sunday, November 28th Customers can enjoy many incredible deals. As part of the Grand Opening, there will also be a ribbon-cutting event at 9:00am on Friday, November 26th.
Customers can visit the store over the Grand Opening weekend and enter for a chance to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Ballots will be available in-store, with no purchase necessary.
"We are very excited to open our doors in New Waterford again," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "We are proud to be a part of this community and look forward to seeing our returning Customers and serving new Customers. We have added many exciting new products for our Customers to enjoy including a lottery kiosk."
The relocated and redesigned Bargain! Shop offers an improved shopping experience as well as the value and convenience Customers have come to expect. The store will boast an assortment of brand-name fashions, toys, grocery, and home products priced right every day.
Come join us as we celebrate our new store in New Waterford, Nova Scotia.
Like and follow us on Facebook for sneak peeks and join our E-club so you don't miss out on exclusive offers.
About Red Apple Stores ULC
Red Apple Stores ULC is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.
For the past 20 years, our stores—branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores—have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food and fashion—but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers and treating customers with dignity and respect.
One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.
Learn more about our stores at TheBargainShop.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TheBargainShopStores
For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]
