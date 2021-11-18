The Bargain! Shop proudly announces its return to New Waterford, Nova Scotia Tweet this

"We are very excited to open our doors in New Waterford again," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "We are proud to be a part of this community and look forward to seeing our returning Customers and serving new Customers. We have added many exciting new products for our Customers to enjoy including a lottery kiosk."

The relocated and redesigned Bargain! Shop offers an improved shopping experience as well as the value and convenience Customers have come to expect. The store will boast an assortment of brand-name fashions, toys, grocery, and home products priced right every day.

Come join us as we celebrate our new store in New Waterford, Nova Scotia.

Like and follow us on Facebook for sneak peeks and join our E-club so you don't miss out on exclusive offers.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores ULC is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For the past 20 years, our stores—branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores—have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food and fashion—but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Learn more about our stores at TheBargainShop.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TheBargainShopStores

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]