Red Apple Stores Celebrate Grand Re-Openings in Humboldt, Moosomin, and Grimshaw!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to announce the grand re-openings of three newly renovated stores on Friday, July 4. These refreshed locations include:

Humboldt, SK : 1715 8th Avenue

: 1715 8th Avenue Moosomin, SK : 603 Birtle Street

: 603 Birtle Street Grimshaw, AB : 5001 54th Avenue

Each store has undergone a transformation to enhance the shopping experience, all while staying open to serve customers throughout the renovation process.

"These renovations are all about making a great store even better," says Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Red Apple Stores. "We've updated the look and feel of each location, making them brighter and easier to shop, while continuing to offer the value and products our customers rely on. Huge kudos to our store teams, who worked incredibly hard throughout the renovations to keep things running smoothly and deliver an even better shopping experience for their communities."

What's New In-Store?

We've kept the low prices and everyday essentials our customers love, but added a few exciting upgrades:

Modern Store Layouts for easy navigation and a brighter shopping experience

for easy navigation and a brighter shopping experience Our Signature Candyworks™ Section - a sweet shop full of treats for all ages

- a sweet shop full of treats for all ages Expanded Product Assortments including more fashion, toys, home essentials, and groceries

including more fashion, toys, home essentials, and groceries Updated Signage and Displays to make shopping simple, fast, and fun

Grand Re-Opening Day – Friday July 4 at 9:00 AM!

Join us in-store to kick off the celebrations with:

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each location

A $10 shopping card + laundry basket for the first 100 customers

shopping card + laundry basket for the first 100 customers A free shopping bag while supplies last

Two chances to win a $1,000 shopping spree – enter in-store or online!

Come check out the new look, discover great finds, and help us celebrate this exciting milestone in Humboldt, Moosomin, and Grimshaw. We can't wait to welcome you!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]