New Store, Big Savings! Red Apple Arrives in Lillooet, BC June 13!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Big news for Lillooet! Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 697 Main Street, happening on Friday, June 13, 2025. As part of our commitment to small towns across Canada, we're bringing great value, friendly service, and a fresh shopping experience to the community.

"We're excited to open our doors in Lillooet," says Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "Our mission has always been to provide families with quality products at incredible prices - and to do so in a warm, hometown atmosphere. We're proud to be joining this vibrant community."

From everyday basics to unexpected finds, the new store will feature a wide range of fashion, food, home essentials, toys, and more - all under one roof. And for those with a sweet tooth, our signature Candyworks™ shop is stocked with colourful candies and treats.

Shoppers will also be delighted to discover big brand names at big savings, making Red Apple the go-to destination for unbeatable value.

Don't Miss the Grand Opening - Friday, June 13 at 9:00 AM!

Join us for a day of fun and fantastic deals as we officially welcome Lillooet to the Red Apple family:

The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a free laundry basket!

shopping card and a free laundry basket! Grab a limited-edition Red Apple bag while supplies last.

bag while supplies last. Enjoy exclusive Grand Opening promotions throughout the weekend.

Enter to win a $1,000 shopping spree

And the savings don't stop there! While the Grand Opening weekend is packed with exciting offers, customers can continue to expect great value and exciting promotions throughout the year.

"We take pride in being Canada's favourite hometown store," adds Proctor. "We look forward to serving Lillooet and becoming a trusted part of the community."

Save the Date!

Come celebrate with us on Friday, June 13 at 697 Main Street, Lillooet, BC. Be sure to sign up for our E-Club and follow us on social media for the latest updates, sneak peeks, and upcoming offers.

We can't wait to welcome you!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]