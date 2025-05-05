Red Apple Stores Celebrate Grand Openings of Rebranded Locations in Nipigon, ON and Russell, AB, Plus a Newly Renovated Store in Falher, AB

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to celebrate the grand openings of three locations on Friday, May 23! This includes two stores transitioning from The Bargain! Shop to the Red Apple banner, Nipigon, ON (56 Front Street) and Russell, MB (175 Main Street), as well as a newly renovated store in Falher, AB (205 Main Street S.W.).

"These updates are part of our commitment to bringing even more value and variety to the communities we serve," says Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "Shoppers in Nipigon, Russell, and Falher will enjoy a brighter, easier-to-navigate store with expanded offerings, while still getting the savings they know and love."

What's New at Red Apple?

While we continue to offer the low prices and essentials our customers count on, the stores feature exciting upgrades:

Improved Store Layout: Modern, open spaces designed for a more enjoyable shopping experience.





Modern, open spaces designed for a more enjoyable shopping experience. Signature Candyworks™ Section: A fun and colourful candy destination for sweet treat lovers of all ages.





A fun and colourful candy destination for sweet treat lovers of all ages. Expanded Product Selection: More brand-name fashion, toys, groceries, and home goods at unbeatable prices.





More brand-name fashion, toys, groceries, and home goods at unbeatable prices. Fresh Signage & Displays: Updated visuals throughout the store to help shoppers find great deals with ease.

"Our customers are at the heart of every decision we make," adds Proctor. "Rebranding from The Bargain! Shop to Red Apple reflects our goal to elevate the in-store experience while staying true to our small-town roots."

Join the Celebration!

Grand opening festivities kick off at 9:00 AM on Friday, May 23 and include:

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony at each location.





The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and laundry basket.





shopping card and laundry basket. Free shopping bag for all guests while supplies last.





A chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree - no purchase necessary!

We can't wait to welcome shoppers in Nipigon, Russell, and Falher to explore the refreshed stores and join in the grand opening excitement.

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]