THE ASSOCIATION FOR MINERAL EXPLORATION WELCOMES TODD STONE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), the leading voice for the mineral exploration and development industry in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it has named Todd Stone as the new President & CEO, effective August 5, 2025.

Todd Stone has been appointed as Association for Mineral Exploration President and CEO. (CNW Group/Association for Mineral Exploration - AME)

"After an extensive search, the Board of Directors officially welcomes Todd Stone as our new President & CEO," said Board Chair, Trish Jacques. "The exploration industry and the AME team will be well served by his broad public and private sector experiences. We are impressed with his commitment to advocate and work collaboratively to protect and promote the interests of mineral explorers and developers creating opportunities and benefits for all British Columbians."

Stone brings a wealth of experience in government and public affairs, having served as MLA for Kamloops – South Thompson for almost 12 years and held the cabinet portfolios of Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for Emergency Management, as well as Deputy Government House Leader. During his time in office, Stone was well-recognized and widely respected for his results-focused and thoughtful approach that helped shape many successful public policies and programs that the province benefits from today. After having decided not to seek re-election in the 2024 provincial election, Stone has remained an active voice, appearing on political panels and radio talk shows.

Prior to being elected for the first time in 2013, Stone was Founder, President & CEO of iCompass Technologies. During his time in business, he built and mentored a strong team to create cutting-edge tech solutions for hundreds of local government and other public sector organizations across Canada and the United States.

"I'm inspired by AME's mission and legacy of protecting a prosperous landscape for mineral exploration that promotes economic growth in British Columbia, respects Indigenous rights, and ensures environmental sustainability," said Stone. "I'm energized by the opportunities that BC exploration presents for our province, country and the world and recognize the unprecedented alignment of support across Canada to unlock our natural resources for a more diversified international market. The world needs British Columbia's mineral resources, and AME has a vital role to play working on behalf of our members – big and small – with Government and First Nations to ensure British Columbia is positioned as the leading mineral exploration jurisdiction."

About AME

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 6,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

SOURCE Association for Mineral Exploration - AME

AME Contact: Richard Truman, 604.404.1031, [email protected]