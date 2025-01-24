RECORD 6,630 DELEGATES ATTEND AME ROUNDUP CONFERENCE IN VANCOUVER

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) hosted its 42nd annual AME Roundup conference, the largest global gathering of the mineral exploration industry. With the highest registration at the Vancouver Convention Centre and the highest AME Roundup since 2015, more than 6,630 geoscientists, prospectors, Indigenous partners, financiers, investors, suppliers, and government representatives from 34 countries gathered in Vancouver for the 'Securing Our Future' 2025 conference theme. This turnout was complemented by doubling attendance at AME's Discovery Day from 2024, with over 2,400 members of the public experiencing mineral exploration and mining with fun, hands-on, interactive displays, exhibitors and experiences.

Speaking at the conference, Premier David Eby said: "Generating wealth starts with prospectors and explorers like you. Our standard of living, the value of the Canadian dollar, the ability for us to buy the things that we need to support ourselves and our families, as a province, to deliver those frontline services that people depend on, whether it's healthcare, education or other services. It starts with you."

Keerit Jutla, President & CEO, Association for Mineral Exploration said: "There is a strong desire by the mineral exploration sector to discover and develop the critical minerals our society needs. The key to this is making BC more attractive to investment, starting with bringing faster clarity and certainty to regulatory decisions. We believe this can be done, while keeping processes that are robust and fair to all."

He added: "A record-breaking number of delegates gathered at AME Roundup this year to forge connections in mineral exploration that could spark entire global supply chains. We are on the cusp of an exciting era for mineral exploration, where society needs prospectors and explorers to discover the mines of tomorrow."

On Monday, January 20, Gordon Clarke, Director, British Columbia Mineral Development Office, British Columbia Geological Survey, announced a 14% drop in mineral exploration investment compared to 2023 from $643 million to $552 million.

On Thursday, January 23, AME welcomed the Hon. David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, to AME Roundup. Premier Eby's focus on firm permitting deadlines and the creation of a standalone Ministry for Mining and Critical Minerals under Minister Brar is encouraging to AME. The Premier acknowledged that our success as an industry means success for the province. AME looks forward to collaboration and accountability on these commitments.

AME Board of Directors 2025

On Wednesday, January 22, AME held its 113th Annual General Meeting and first Board Meeting of 2025. AME congratulates Trish Jacques as the newly appointed Chair of the AME Board. In addition, Eleanor Black and Laura Tennent have been appointed as Vice Chairs. Eric Casey has been appointed to the Executive Committee as Treasurer, and Jill Budelli is Past Chair.

AME is grateful for the leadership and dedication of the Board of Directors as the Association champions the work of over 5,000 explorers in BC, across Canada and around the world in responsible and robust mineral exploration activity.

AME Roundup 2026

Mark your calendars for AME Roundup 2026, Monday, January 26 to Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

About AME Roundup

AME Roundup is the premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. It is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations and attended by thousands of participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners from around the world. Featuring the latest geoscience knowledge, high-grade rock samples and mineralized drill core, AME Roundup provides attendees with opportunities to learn and share the latest tools, technologies and techniques. AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set.

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

