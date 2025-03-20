AME Critical of Government's Approach to New Consultation Framework

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) has welcomed the publication of a new Mineral Claims Consultation Framework (MCCF) but has raised concerns with the development process and raised serious issues about the framework's detail.

The final framework was released today, with less than one week until the March 26, 2025, deadline for its implementation. The deadline was given by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in September 2023. The MCCF introduces Indigenous consultation to the claim staking process through a newly introduced application process prior to registration. Previously, consultation with Indigenous communities was not required until applying for permits to conduct mechanical mineral exploration work.

While AME is pleased to see a public document, it takes serious issue with the process used to create the framework, and with the framework itself. The framework proceeds without addressing key industry concerns of ensuring firm reliable timelines; and maintaining an applicant's confidentiality to ensure objective decisions are made. "AME understands the need to implement the framework by March 26," said Trish Jacques, Board Chair of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME). "However, it has taken the full 18 months to get to this stage, and the government has only meaningfully engaged with industry in recent months. This has limited our association's ability to provide prudent feedback on some complex issues, although some progress has been made."

"AME does not endorse the final version of the framework as there are serious issues that have not been addressed. While we have provided consistent recommendations, the government has chosen to apply a political response in some of its decision-making. This is disappointing to AME and to the members we represent."

"The B.C. government has failed to meaningfully address two of our main concerns," added Jacques. "The decision to include applicants' names in the processes takes away confidentiality of the applicant and the protection of their intellectual property. This means the process cannot be guaranteed to be unbiased and objective. Also, the timelines in the framework are not firm and are only targets, despite promises by the Premier to guarantee permitting timelines.1 This leaves us with a wait-and-see approach to how government manages timelines in a manner that will support the mineral exploration industry. AME has been clear that timelines must be upheld to ensure investment in early-stage mineral exploration."

AME is pleased that the government has committed to a process of continuous improvement for the MCCF and will be providing government with expertise in the review of the timelines and effectiveness at six months, with an opportunity to adjust the program and make recommended changes.

It is important for the government to recognize that the implementation of the MCCF creates instability for the mineral exploration industry. Based on industry's experience with the development of the MCCF, AME is deeply concerned with government's stated goal of modernizing the Mineral Tenure Act in 2026. At a time when economic uncertainty is already heightened by Trump Tariffs and democratic instability following the passage of Bill 7, this initiative risks further deterring investment in the sector. AME strongly encourages the government to slow down and allow for the MCCF and government's management of it to prove itself out prior to piling further change and instability on the industry.

AME remains committed to providing government practical solutions that can fix the process and are engaging with government to continue to provide information about issues through a transparent and continual improvement process. With one week until a court-mandated deadline for the framework's implementation, the B.C. government, by not addressing the Association's core concerns, has left industry hanging by choosing to ignore prudent recommendations to ensure industry stability.

Background:

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 6,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

SOURCE Association for Mineral Exploration - AME

AME Contact: Richard Truman, Senior Director, External Affairs, Association for Mineral Exploration, 604-404-1031