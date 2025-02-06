AME ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN SENIOR LEADERSHIP

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME" or the "Association") wishes to acknowledge the departure of Keerit Jutla, President and CEO, and to extend warm thanks for his valued and dedicated service to the mineral exploration industry.

"Keerit has been a strong advocate and a great source of energy for our association," said AME Chair Trish Jacques. "His efforts have revitalized and renewed the voice of exploration and we are grateful to have had his leadership during this time of much change in our industry."

Some of Mr. Jutla's most notable achievements include keeping members' and industry's views at the forefront of conversations with government throughout the Mineral Claims Consultation Framework, guiding the Association's governmental engagements on proposed changes to the Mineral Tenure Act, spearheading a successful and extensive member outreach campaign through the "What We Heard Report" and promoting and supporting reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

"We recognize that life brings new opportunities, and we wish Keerit much health, happiness and success in pursuing his personal and professional goals," added Chair Jacques. "We have no doubt he will continue to make major contributions to the public good, and Canada's economic well-being, in whatever roles he holds."

A search for a new President will be undertaken in the near future.

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

AME Contact: Trish Jacques, Chair of the Board of Directors, Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia, 604-689-5271