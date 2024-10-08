The Association des Pompiers de Montréal salutes the courage and heroism of 5 of its members who were at the heart of the fight against the fire that claimed 7 victims in Old Montreal in March 2023

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - On the occasion of the Journée nationale de reconnaissance des pompiers - 2024, these 5 Montreal firefighters were honoured for their heroic and superhuman efforts to save lives during the major fire in Old Montreal on March 16, 2023, which killed seven people. The ceremony took place in Quebec City on Sunday, October 6, under the aegis of Quebec's Minister of Public Security, François Bonnardel, and Christine Fréchette, Minister of the Economy and Minister responsible for the Montreal region.

For Montreal firefighters, human life is priceless! (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

Firefighters Benoit Bourgie, Kevin Graindlair-Laroche and Claude Smith were first awarded the Médaille du Service méritoire for outstanding leadership or going beyond the call of duty during an extraordinary response. They quickly deployed a 35-foot portable ladder to rescue four people on the second floor. Every minute counted: as soon as the operation was complete, they heard cries for help from another window. Despite the thick smoke, they managed to move the ladder with precision, evacuating a fifth person from the unusually violent fire.

Secondly, Julien Berjot and Keith Brown were awarded the Croix du Courage, which recognizes the actions of firefighters, at great risk to their own lives, during an intervention that led to the rescue of two other people. On that fateful day, Julien Berjot and Keith Brown set up portable ladders to save three people from certain death. Although both suffer injuries while evacuating a person half-suspended in the void, they continue their mission with courage.

Meanwhile, firefighter Claude Smith strategically positioned his ladder truck to intervene on the third floor. Despite zero visibility and the risky nature of the maneuver, he managed to evacuate the firefighters and the victim using the ladder just seconds before a flashover.

"We can only be extremely proud and grateful to these 5 colleagues, for whom self-sacrifice and self-denial guide their unwavering commitment to saving lives, even at the risk of their own," said Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association, today.

Mr. Ross concluded by saying that this national recognition underscores the importance of the contribution made by Montreal's firefighters in all aspects of daily life.

