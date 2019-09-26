The Association de l'industrie électrique du Québec and WaterPower Canada sign an agreement to promote the development of young skilled workers and knowledge transfer

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The annual WaterPower Canada (WPC) conference is being held in Montreal this week and the Association de l'industrie électrique du Québec (AIEQ) and WPC are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement to increase the collaboration and exchanges between the two associations in order to better address industry needs.

The agreement comes at a time when many opportunities are opening up for the hydroelectric industry. In a period when electricity supply and demand are undergoing rapid change, the overall trend points clearly toward the increased generation of green electricity from renewable sources. Major investments are being made all across Canada to ramp up the development of renewable energy, particularly in hydroelectric power; in addition, a significant portion of the existing infrastructure will require major rehabilitation work in the years ahead.

In this situation, given the potential for sustained growth in the coming decades and the great need for even more innovation, knowledge transfer and the attraction of young specialized workers have been identified as priority issues by the Québec electricity industry. The AIEQ, with the support of WPC, wants to help define the needs of the Québec industry by collaborating with other partners in workforce development and specialized knowledge transfer.

Some 60% of Canada's electricity comes from waterpower and government efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will require ongoing and sustainable investments to modernize these assets and increase the role of this energy source in the Canadian energy mix. Our collaboration with the AIEQ, with its focus on drawing young people to the industry, aligns perfectly with the mission of WaterPower Canada, which seeks to promote waterpower among young people," said Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin, President of WaterPower Canada.

"This collaboration with WaterPower Canada comes at the right time for the Québec hydroelectric industry, a world-class ecosystem that has a national and international reputation for excellence. This enviable reputation puts Québec in a very good position to gain from the huge investments that will be required in Canada and around the world to decarbonize the production of electricity and augment innovation," said Denis Tremblay, President and CEO of the AIEQ.

About the AIEQ

The AIEQ is non-profit organization that has been operating for more than a century as an association of key players in the Québec electricity industry. This industry is a driver of the Québec economy, employing 63,000 workers and contributing $5 billion a year to Québec's exports and $16.9 billion to the province's GDP. The expertise, know-how and innovation of the Québec electricity industry are recognized worldwide.

Through its many initiatives the AIEQ promotes a business environment that is favourable to the energy transition and growth of the electricity industry ecosystem in Québec. It raises the awareness of key decision-makers regarding the importance of our economic sector and the need to continue making major investments and innovating in electric power infrastructures around the world.

About WaterPower Canada (WPC):

Founded in 1998, WaterPower Canada (WPC) is the national, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to representing the waterpower industry. Its many members span the breadth of the sector and include hydropower producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms and other organizations. WaterPower Canada members represent more than 95% of the waterpower installed capacity in Canada, advocating for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet our present and future electricity needs in a sustainable manner.

Waterpower provides more than 60% of Canada's electricity and is the second largest generator in the world, ensuring our electricity grid is one of the cleanest globally.

