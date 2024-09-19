Forward Together, Canadian Waterpower Week Powers Progress Towards Net-Zero
Sep 19, 2024, 14:29 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - WaterPower Canada (WPC) to host its annual national conference and trade show to enable a renewable future through collaboration and collective action.
The federal government's commitment to achieve a net-zero electricity system by 2035 is possible—but only through a concerted industry effort. By working together, Canada can achieve these goals with electricity as the foundation of its renewable future.
WPC seeks to play an integral role in facilitating the important discussions required to empowering a net-zero future.
From September 25-27, WPC will be hosting the Canadian Waterpower Week Conference & Trade Show to explore where opportunities for cooperation exist to accelerate progress and where challenges and barriers remain. The Conference brings together key decision makers, industry experts, indigenous leaders, and policymakers and business influencers from Canada's largest electricity companies that want to take collective action.
"WaterPower Canada and its members are committed to supporting the net-zero goals of governments, Indigenous groups, and communities", says WPC President and CEO Lorena Patterson. "Achieving Canada's 2035 clean electricity commitments while simultaneously ensuring the safe, reliable supply of electricity to all Canadians requires unprecedented cooperation between all our stakeholders. WaterPower Week is an exciting opportunity for everyone with an interest in hydro-power projects to engage and discuss how to meet these challenges together."
Taking place once again in our nation's capital, this year's Conference will offer an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues. The theme, Forward Together, will cover wide-ranging topics including empowering the hydropower workforce, preserving biodiversity, and collaborative delivery.
Along with social experiences for networking and knowledge exchange, this year's conference features insightful and can't miss breakout and plenary sessions, led by industry and seasoned experts. Attendees will explore opportunities for cooperation to exist as we discover the future of waterpower and how our industry is taking action.
A look at this year's conference:
- Kicking off Canadian Waterpower Week (CWW) at Mill Street Brew Pub, the WPC Welcome Reception provides attendees with a relaxed setting to network and catch up with industry colleagues and celebrate our shared commitment to sustainable waterpower and our clean energy future, all while taking in the breath-taking views of Generating Station No. 2 (today an asset of Portage Power) that holds the distinction of being Canada's oldest operating hydroelectric station.
- Former Globe and Mail political journalist and Senior Vice President of NATIONAL Public Relations, Atlantic Jane Taber will return as Conference Host & MC.
- David Cochrane, Host of CBC's Power and Politics will return to moderate the Opening Plenary session, "Navigating Canada's Carbon Conundrum: Towards Net-Zero in a Changing Landscape", sponsored by Kiewit. Panelists will include André Bernier, Director General, Electricity Systems Branch (ESB) at Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), Corey Diamond, Executive Director at Efficiency Canada, and Shannon Joseph, Chair of Energy for a Secure Future and discussions will focus on exploring alternative policies and innovative strategies to accelerate emissions reductions, emphasizing the urgency of unified action transcending political divides.
- At the CWW VIP Reception, an invite-only event, we will be welcoming distinguished guests, including representatives from government, the waterpower industry, and Indigenous communities. Presented by ANDRITZ, The VIP Receptions provides an exclusive opportunity to join Canadian hydropower leaders in an informal setting after an exciting first day at CWW.
- CWW's Trade Show, sponsored by Barnard Construction Company, Inc., brings together the largest electricity generation, transmission and storage companies in Canada to showcase the latest technology and innovation in waterpower. This year's line-up features 25 companies from a broad range of industries including construction, engineering, and hydro refurbishment.
- Jim Robb, President and CEO, North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Dave Bowen, Vice-President of Asset Planning and Delivery at Manitoba Hydro and Vice-Chair of WaterPower Canada's Board of Directors will participate in an engaging fireside conversation with President and CEO of Electricity Canada, Francis Bradley. Together, they will dive into the role that hydropower plays in our energy transition and the greater role it could play in meeting North American goals and sustaining black start capability.
- "Collaborative Delivery of Hydropower Projects – Application, Experience, Potential", Thursday's lunch plenary moderated by Lynell Crone, VP Alternative Project Delivery, Bird Construction will explore defining collaborative project culture, fostering effective teamwork, implementing Lean Tools & Practices, and integrating diverse perspectives for optimal outcomes. The panel will include Paul Burroughs, Vice President- Renewable Generation Major Products, Ontario Power Generation (OPG), Steve Chagnon, Director Project Efficiency, Construction and Rehabilitation, Hydro Québec, and Daniel Drouin, President of The Integrated Project Delivery Alliance (IPDA).
- An evening of connection and camaraderie awaits speakers, delegates, sponsors, exhibitors, and guests at the CWW Networking Dinner presented by GE Vernova. This gathering provides a valuable opportunity to meet, network, and reflect on the sessions from the first day of conference activities, all in a relaxed setting. Intro remarks will be provided by GE Vernova President and CEO Heather Chalmers, followed by the presentation of the Woman of Hydropower Award by Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE) President and CEO Joanna Osawe.
- Friday's morning plenary "Innovative Strategies for Small Hydro Rehabilitation" will be led by Roger Paradis, CEO of WPC Member EnerServ and will entail an insightful panel discussion featuring Samuel Franklyn, Director of Civil and Structural Engineering at Innergex, Stefan Kohnen, Principal & Regional Manager at KGS Group, and François Vitez from BBA. Panelists will explore innovative approaches to rehabilitating and optimizing small hydroelectric production dams. Small hydro rehabilitation faces unique financial and operational constraints, and our panellists will share their perspectives and experiences, addressing the critical differences and presenting practical solutions for overcoming these challenges.
- Friday morning, join WPC members along with Terence Hubbard, President, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and Martin Vaillancourt, directeur général at Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement (RNCREQ) for plenary session "Improving Energy Literacy & Enhancing Social Acceptability in Canadian Waterpower Development." Together with Christine Cantin, Manager-Public Affairs, Hydro Quebec, Carolina Gallo, VP, Government Affairs & Policy, GE Canada, and Karen Popoff, Director, Environmental Risk Management at BC Hydro, this panel will explore the issues and opportunities to achieve greater literacy about the energy transition and greater understanding of the critical success factors to gain social acceptability for the large-scale investments in our industry.
- The closing plenary "Unlocking the Potential: Exploring Regional Electricity Market Cooperation in Canada", moderated by Serge Abergel, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro-Québec Energy Services and Chair of Waterpower Canada's Board of Directors, aims to delve into the opportunities and challenges surrounding regional electricity market cooperation across Canada. Bringing together key stakeholders from various sectors of the industry, the panel, featuring Philip Duguay, VP, Business Development at Grid United, Lindsay Melvin, Director of Integrated Resource Planning Division at Manitoba Hydro, and Mark Sidebottom, Chief Clean Energy Officer at Nova Scotia Power will provide diverse perspectives on why this promising concept has yet to materialize into actionable strategies.
It's not too late to join us— from Wednesday, September 25 to Friday, September 27 at The Westin Ottawa for this year's Canadian Waterpower Week! Visit waterpowerweek.ca to register and for more information on the conference program, our speakers, our sponsors, and much more.
About WaterPower Canada
Founded in 1998, WaterPower Canada is the national, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to representing the waterpower industry. Its many members span the breadth of the sector and include hydropower producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms and other organizations. WaterPower Canada members represent more than 95% of the waterpower installed capacity in Canada, advocating for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet our present and future electricity needs in a sustainable manner.
Learn more at waterpowercanada.ca.
For more information or for interview opportunities, please contact: Rebecca Leikin, Director of Events and Communications, WaterPower Canada, 613-668-8519, [email protected]
