Forward Together, Canadian Waterpower Week Powers Progress Towards Net-Zero

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - WaterPower Canada (WPC) to host its annual national conference and trade show to enable a renewable future through collaboration and collective action.

The federal government's commitment to achieve a net-zero electricity system by 2035 is possible—but only through a concerted industry effort. By working together, Canada can achieve these goals with electricity as the foundation of its renewable future.

WPC seeks to play an integral role in facilitating the important discussions required to empowering a net-zero future.

From September 25-27, WPC will be hosting the Canadian Waterpower Week Conference & Trade Show to explore where opportunities for cooperation exist to accelerate progress and where challenges and barriers remain. The Conference brings together key decision makers, industry experts, indigenous leaders, and policymakers and business influencers from Canada's largest electricity companies that want to take collective action.

"WaterPower Canada and its members are committed to supporting the net-zero goals of governments, Indigenous groups, and communities", says WPC President and CEO Lorena Patterson. "Achieving Canada's 2035 clean electricity commitments while simultaneously ensuring the safe, reliable supply of electricity to all Canadians requires unprecedented cooperation between all our stakeholders. WaterPower Week is an exciting opportunity for everyone with an interest in hydro-power projects to engage and discuss how to meet these challenges together."

Taking place once again in our nation's capital, this year's Conference will offer an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues. The theme, Forward Together, will cover wide-ranging topics including empowering the hydropower workforce, preserving biodiversity, and collaborative delivery.

Along with social experiences for networking and knowledge exchange, this year's conference features insightful and can't miss breakout and plenary sessions, led by industry and seasoned experts. Attendees will explore opportunities for cooperation to exist as we discover the future of waterpower and how our industry is taking action.

A look at this year's conference:

It's not too late to join us— from Wednesday, September 25 to Friday, September 27 at The Westin Ottawa for this year's Canadian Waterpower Week! Visit waterpowerweek.ca to register and for more information on the conference program, our speakers, our sponsors, and much more.

About WaterPower Canada

Founded in 1998, WaterPower Canada is the national, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to representing the waterpower industry. Its many members span the breadth of the sector and include hydropower producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms and other organizations. WaterPower Canada members represent more than 95% of the waterpower installed capacity in Canada, advocating for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet our present and future electricity needs in a sustainable manner.

waterpowercanada.ca

