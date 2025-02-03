WaterPower Canada Disappointed by U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Electricity, Urges Action to Protect Canada-U.S. Cross-Border Integration

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - WaterPower Canada strongly opposes the U.S. administration's decision to impose 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian electricity imports. The introduction of these tariffs will have significant consequences for people and businesses on both sides of the border, particularly in the winter when affordable and reliable energy is essential for daily life.

Furthermore, we are deeply concerned about the impact on manufacturing. Ensuring supply chain efficiency is critical to keeping costs down for ratepayers. We are calling for a quick resolution to these tariffs on components that impact critical infrastructure and impede North America's competitiveness.

The integration of Canada's clean, renewable hydropower with the U.S. energy grid has long been a cornerstone of our shared economic, climate, and energy security goals. We are committed to working with the Canadian government and industry partners on both sides of the border to minimize the impact of these tariffs on Canadians. Our focus remains on advancing progress toward clean, sustainable energy and improving the integration of our electricity markets, which is crucial for ensuring affordable power and long-term energy security.

Background information:

Over 63 per cent of Canada's grid is powered by hydropower, comprising a significant share of the $3.2 billion dollars ( 4.3 billion CAD ) that was exported by Canada to the US in 2023.

grid is powered by hydropower, comprising a significant share of the ( ) that was exported by to the US in 2023. Major Canadian hydro utilities - BC Hydro, Manitoba Hydro, Hydro-Québec, and NL Hydro - dominate electricity exports. In 2023, 28 TWh of electricity was exported by these entities, with the majority generated by hydropower.

By 2026, 20 per cent of New York City's electricity will come from Hydro-Québec, which generates more than 90 per cent of its electricity from hydropower.

electricity will come from Hydro-Québec, which generates more than 90 per cent of its electricity from hydropower. Canada-U.S. interties play a crucial role in balancing the grid, stabilizing power supply, and preventing outages on both sides of the border.

For more information on Facts and Data – U.S. partners, please see fact sheet on Facts and Data – U.S. partners and Canada-US Electricity Transmission.

About WaterPower Canada (WPC):

Founded in 1998, WaterPower Canada is the national, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to representing the waterpower industry. Its many members span the breadth of the sector and include hydropower producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms and other organizations. WaterPower Canada members represent more than 95% of the waterpower installed capacity in Canada, advocating for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet our present and future electricity needs in a sustainable manner.

Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Subscribe to our newsletter. Become a member. Learn more at waterpowercanada.ca.

SOURCE WaterPower Canada

For more information or to request an interview, please contact: Paula Gray, Director of Communications, WaterPower Canada, 613-608-8155, [email protected]