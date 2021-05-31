The Armand-Frappier Museum Will Present the Bilingual Travelling Exhibition Pandemics

The Government of Canada supports the Armand-Frappier Museum

LAVAL, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Through its exhibitions, laboratory workshops, off-site activities, science camps and other programs, the Armand-Frappier Museum awakens and fosters curiosity about the health sciences in people of all ages. The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in institutions like this that promote knowledge of our scientific heritage.

It was in this spirit that Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament (Vimy), today announced funding of $366,023 for the Armand-Frappier Museum for its proposed bilingual travelling exhibition Pandemics. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Museums Assistance Program, will allow the Museum to offer the public an exhibition on the history of pandemics through the ages. Divided into six zones, the exhibition will explore this theme through scientific, social and historical perspectives. Pandemics will be presented at the Armand-Frappier Museum in Laval from June 20, 2022, to June 16, 2023. After that, it will be at the Grosse Île and the Irish Memorial National Historic Site until October 2023.

"Museums across Canada and Quebec play a central role in the vitality of our communities and their cultural enrichment. The completion of this project will allow the public to enjoy an interactive exhibition on a subject that has directly affected us over the last few months: pandemics. This is a great educational initiative that helps diversify the museum and scientific activities available in Laval and the surrounding region."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am delighted with the creation of this new exhibition, which will allow visitors to discover rich and informative human health-related collections on the Museum's new premises. The Museum is sure to attract many visitors with this wonderful new project."

—Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament (Vimy)

"The Museum team graciously thanks the Government of Canada for its support for its upcoming exhibition on pandemics. This temporary exhibition will be presented at the opening of the Museum's new facilities in 2022. It will demystify the world of microorganisms, present infectious diseases and decode epidemics and pandemics that have affected humanity, including, most recently, COVID-19. It aims to better equip us for the future under similar circumstances."

—Guylaine Archambault, Executive Director of the Armand-Frappier Museum

The mission of the Armand-Frappier Museum is to facilitate the understanding of scientific issues related to human health by offering educational activities to the general public. The Museum presents exhibitions and offers its visitors laboratory activities, guided tours, workshops, science camps and many other activities.

The Pandemics exhibition will be presented at the opening of the Museum's new facilities in 2022. The Armand-Frappier Museum will move into a building adjacent the Cosmodome, and will house laboratories, exhibition rooms and a multifunctional room. This new facility will be made possible thanks in part to the $2.7 million provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in order to preserve and exhibit heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and facilitates access to heritage collections by all Canadians. It also promotes the advancement of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.

Armand-Frappier Museum, Centre d'interprétation des biosciences http://www.musee-afrappier.qc.ca/en/index.php?switchlang&page=2100-museum-e

Museums Assistance Program https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/museums-assistance.html

