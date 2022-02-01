The Application Period for the Community Sport for All Initiative is Now Open

The Government of Canada is now accepting applications for funding for initiatives across the country under the Community Sport for All Initiative

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Removing barriers and increasing sport participation rates for underrepresented populations is a priority for the Government of Canada.

To support organized sport at the community level and help Canadians recover from the impacts of COVID-19, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today the launch of the application period for the Community Sport for All Initiative.

The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. It builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows children and youth to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially.

National-level organizations or those able to implement projects in more than one province or territory are invited to submit their proposals by April 4, 2022. Proposals selected for funding should work with community-based groups to undertake activities aimed at addressing barriers to participation in sport, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer communities.

Budget 2021 proposed providing $80 million over two years to remove barriers to participation in sport programming and to help community organizations kick-start accessible local organized sports.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted sport in so many ways, which makes this initiative so important. It will improve the health and wellness of our communities by helping them adopt healthy lifestyles. Sport has the power to bring us together, create friendships and help young people develop valuable skills for the future. I am especially proud to kick off this initiative that will promote more inclusive participation and improve access to sport for all Canadians."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Quality sport and physical activity programs are out of reach for too many Canadians. The Community Sport for All initiative will help remove some of those barriers and offer fun, welcoming, healthy and accessible sport opportunities to increase sport participation rates for underrepresented populations. Sport and play are essential for our mental and physical health and they also teach us physical literacy and support strong community social development. Let's all pull together and support Canada's Active Recovery!"

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly amongst Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations. Projects will adhere to the following principles:

Affordable : Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.

: Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants. Results oriented : Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change.

: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change. Focused on organized sport : While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices.

: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green : Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible : Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

: Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

The closures of sport and recreation facilities and public safety restrictions against public gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been more prevalent in urban and high-density neighbourhoods that have a higher percentage of racialized individuals.

Projects funded under the Community Sport for All Initiative will need to demonstrate that there has been collaboration and engagement with the priority population in the development of the activities and its objectives. This will ensure they are culturally appropriate and that they are held in a safe space, particularly for 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals.

The Government of Canada is the largest supporter of the sport system in the country. It has invested more than $86 million in the Canadian sport community to help mitigate financial difficulties related to COVID-19.

As part of the Community Sport for All Initiative, a portion of the funding will be allocated via the Innovation Initiative, which was launched January 21. Projects funded under that stream will test new approaches to reducing or removing barriers to participation for equity deserving groups.

Associated Links

Community Sport for All Initiative

More Sport Opportunities for All Canadians Following the Impacts of COVID-19

Innovation Initiative

Sport Support Program

Sport Canada

Budget 2021 – A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]