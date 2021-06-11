MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today unveiled its annual statement of priorities, informing the industry and the general public of the main initiatives it will be undertaking in fiscal 2021-2022.

The AMF's annual statement of priorities includes an array of initiatives designed to increase the impact of its consumer-focused actions through streamlined access to its assistance services, an enhanced consumer experience and various value-added financial education projects. The AMF also wishes to increase its efforts to minimize the compliance burden of its regulated clienteles and will be soliciting input from industry stakeholders on tangible improvements that could be made. It will also continue to develop initiatives to achieve a framework aligned with the transformation of the industry and the incorporation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues amid a climate emergency.

To improve its organizational performance, the AMF intends to enhance its business intelligence and roll out its data value creation strategy while further developing a culture of agility and innovation. In terms of its human capital, the organization of work will be reassessed to take account of the new reality and the AMF's employer brand will be promoted with a view to attracting and retaining talent.

"The priorities set for 2021-2022 reflect our significant efforts to enhance the delivery of our services to consumers and provide industry stakeholders with a framework ever more closely aligned with the evolving financial sector environment. Continually improving our organizational performance and creating an engaging and stimulating environment for our current and future employees are also strategic priorities for us," said Louis Morisset, AMF President and CEO.

The initiatives put forward are part of the implementation of the AMF's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and the vision the organization has set for itself of being "A value-added regulator for consumers and the financial sector."

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

