The AMF enters into an agreement with Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") has entered into an agreement with the firm Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management inc. ("Jones DesLauriers") as an alternative to legal proceedings. Under the agreement, Jones DesLauriers has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of $22,500.

For purposes of the agreement, Jones DesLauriers has admitted, among other things, that, during the period from July 1, 2016 to June 23, 2017, some of its damage insurance representatives, certified in Ontario, served Québec clients even though the representatives were not registered with the AMF.

Jones DesLauriers took steps to rectify the situation of its own volition and any representatives dealing with Québec clients are now certified in Québec.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information :

Media only:

Jean-Maurice Bouchard: 514-395-0337 #2347

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-395-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

Twitter: @lautorite

LinkedIn: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

