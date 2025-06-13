The Alliance of Ontario Military-Connected Post-Secondary Institutions Welcomes Federal Government's Decision to Boost Defence Spending

Joint statement from the Presidents of the Alliance of Ontario Military-Connected Post-Secondary Institutions

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Presidents of the Alliance of Ontario Military-Connected Post-Secondary Institutions welcome the Government of Canada's announcement of an additional $9.3 billion investment in Canada's national defence. This significant commitment underscores the importance of maintaining a strong, well-supported Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

As institutions that proudly serve CAF members, veterans and their families, we are united in our support of Canada's defence priorities and in our efforts to ensure military-connected learners have clear, flexible and supportive pathways to a post-secondary education.

Our current collaborative initiatives in development include:

Streamlining the enrolment process for CAF members, veterans and military families across our institutions;

Establishing transfer protocols that recognize up to 100 per cent of course credits while maintaining each college's requirements; and

Sharing best practices in military-connected prior learning assessment and recognition to enhance consistency across the sector.

Initiatives such as the new Bureau of Research, Engineering and Advanced Leadership in Innovation and Science (BOREALIS) will also help drive cutting-edge research in AI, quantum computing, and other frontier technologies, positioning Canada at the forefront of defence innovation.

We recognize the crucial role that education and training play in strengthening Canada's defence readiness. As the federal government prepares to invest further in the growth and modernization of our Armed Forces, Ontario's military-connected institutions are ready to respond to emerging training and upskilling needs. Whether through advanced technical training, credential recognition, micro-credentials, workforce re-entry programs, or applied research in defence technologies and systems, our institutions are committed advocates for Canada's long-term defence and security efforts.

We look forward to working alongside the federal government to support those who serve, and to help build a more secure, resilient and future-ready Canada.

Ann Marie Vaughan

President & CEO

Humber Polytechnic Peter Devlin

President

Fanshawe College Kevin Weaver

President & CEO

Georgian College Rob Kardas

President & CEO

Lambton College Mark Kirkpatrick

President & CEO

Loyalist College



SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

For more information, please contact: Aaron Rathbone, Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Humber Polytechnic, [email protected], 647.231.3947