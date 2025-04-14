Humber Polytechnic and William Osler Health System Celebrate Groundbreaking Academic Practice Partnership

The first of its kind Canadian Academic Practice Partnership will transform nursing education and the health-care workforce while enhancing patient care

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic and William Osler Health System (Osler) are addressing the health human resource challenges in Ontario with the Humber-Osler Academic Practice Partnership (APP), Canada's first formal collaboration of its kind between a Polytechnic and a hospital. This pioneering initiative is designed to transform nursing education, enhance patient care, and strengthen the health-care workforce through innovative clinical practice, education and research collaboration.

"The Humber-Osler Academic Practice Partnership is a testament to what is possible when academia and health care organizations come together to support our nurses and our learners and in keeping the future of patient care in mind," said Tiziana Rivera, executive vice-president, Quality, Research and Chief Nursing Executive, William Osler Health System. "This collaboration is strengthening the pipeline of skilled nursing professionals while advancing research and clinical excellence in our region."

Launched in May 2023, the Humber-Osler APP provides Humber's nursing students with earlier and more consistent clinical placements at Osler's hospitals, including Etobicoke General and Brampton Civic. Beginning in their second year, students receive hands-on learning within Osler's clinical areas, developing critical skills and strong relationships with peers and mentors. This integration prepares students for successful careers and supports a seamless transition into the workforce, with potential employment opportunities at Osler's hospitals upon graduation.

"The Humber-Osler APP, represents the first formal collaboration of its kind in Canada for nursing education, scholarship, practice and the advancement of excellence in patient care," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "Right here in the heart of Etobicoke, we are showing what it means to collaborate by preparing Humber students to become well-trained, compassionate nurses who are ready to serve their communities. This partnership also directly supports health workforce priorities in our province. It demonstrates how academic institutions and health systems can align to drive change in our communities. Humber is proud to be an institution that actively solves problems and builds capacity where it's needed most."

Beyond student education, the partnership also fosters joint research initiatives between Humber faculty and Osler's health care teams. These collaborations advance clinical education, enhance person-centred care experiences, and contribute to improved patient health outcomes.

"This partnership between Osler and Humber Polytechnic is a powerful example of how collaboration can drive meaningful change in health care," said Dr. Frank Martino, president and CEO, William Osler Health System. "By integrating academic excellence with hands-on clinical experience, we are not only supporting the next generation of skilled health-care professionals but also enhancing the quality of care for our communities. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient health system for the future.

"Humber and Osler's innovative Academic Practice Partnership, the first-of-its-kind, in Canada, represents the very best of the collaboration happening in Ontario's healthcare system. The partnership builds on the progress our government has achieved, including $743 million to expand education opportunities for nurses, to help more students launch their career in nursing, connecting more families in the region to care, for generations to come."

- Hon. Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

"Ontario's colleges and universities are building the workforce of tomorrow by providing a hands-on education that ensures our province has the skilled workers to drive critical sectors. This innovative partnership between Humber Polytechnic and the William Osler Health System will further equip our nurses with the tools and training they need to deliver excellent health care to Ontario residents for decades to come."

- Hon. Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

